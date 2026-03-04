These Washington educators have lost or surrendered their teaching license for alleged misconduct

A photograph of the door to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction located in Olympia.

Each year, dozens of Washington educators get added to an obscure database within the state education oversight agency’s website.

The database, overseen by the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, tracks teachers who have faced disciplinary action for alleged misconduct such as being drunk at work, lying on their job application or sexually abusing a student.

But the public-facing database doesn’t state why a person’s teaching license was suspended or mandatorily revoked — or what school district they worked for, making that information available only in the case files. And if a teacher voluntarily surrenders their license, as many are allowed to do, those case files aren’t accessible without filing a public records request, which can take months to fulfill.

While Washington is largely ahead of other states in tracking and publishing the names of teachers who have faced disciplinary action, an InvestigateWest investigation found key gaps in the state’s system:

One hundred fifty-seven teachers, or nearly 45% of all teachers added to the database since 2015, voluntarily surrendered their licenses, shielding their files — and misconduct allegations — from public view.

Of the 349 teachers added to the state’s database from 2015-2025 for having their license revoked, suspended or voluntarily surrendered, 160 teachers — or approximately 46% of all cases — involve sexual misconduct.

Many teachers who were found to have committed sexual misconduct weren’t categorized as such in the state superintendent’s internal database. The database of misconduct, including the categorizations, is reported each year to the governor-appointed Washington State Professional Educator Standards Board, which sets the rules dictating educator certifications and code of conduct issues.

InvestigateWest is publishing a more comprehensive database, including the teachers’ affiliated school district at the time of the discipline, the action taken on their teaching license and the reason for the disciplinary action.

Grays Harbor County teachers listed in the database:

Ireland Hendrix

Montesano School District

Revocation for sexual misconduct

On Sept. 9, 2019, Hendrix was issued a Washington Education Certificate

During the 2019–2020 school year, Hendrix was employed by the School District at Montesano Jr. Sr. High School as a teacher and athletic trainer.

Superintendent of Public Instruction received a complaint from Dan Winter, the Superintendent of the School District, alleging Hendrix committed acts of unprofessional conduct.

On Jan. 6, 2020, a student reported an alleged relationship between Hendrix and another student (Student A). The School District placed Hendrix on administrative leave, initiated an internal investigation, and notified local law enforcement.

On Jan 6, 2020, Student A was interviewed by the Montesano Police Department and admitted to having a sexual relationship with Hendrix. The sexual encounter(s) took place on school grounds.

During an interview with the Montesano Police Department, Hendrix admitted to having a sexual relationship with Student A.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Hendrix was taken into custody by the Montesano Police Department.

On Jan. 8, 2020, the Educator was charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in the 1st Degree.

On Jan. 13, 2020, the School District was notified that the Montesano Police Department concluded its investigation and Hendrix resigned her position with the School District.

On May 27, 2020, an Amended Information was filed charging Hendrix with Assault in the Third Degree, with criminal negligence did cause bodily harm to Student A, accompanied by substantial pain and suffering from Oct. 1, 2019, to Nov. 30, 2019.

On May 28, Hendrix entered a plea agreement for Assault in the Third Degree. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service.

Her Washington Education Certificate was permanently revoked.

Jeffrey Gross

Aberdeen School District

Revocation for sexual misconduct.

On Jan. 5, 2016,Gross was issued a Washington Education Certificate.

During the 2016–2017 school year, the Educator was employed as a teacher with the Aberdeen School District.

Gross held a Single Subject Teaching Credential and a Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development Certificate from California.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Vanessa Whitnell, Chief Counsel and Director of the Division of Professional Practices in California, sent Gross a notice that all credentials, certificates, permits, or other documents authorizing employment in the public schools of California were suspended.

On or about May 27, 2016, an image meeting the definition for child pornography was uploaded to an IP address associated with a Comcast account belonging to Gross. The file triggered a Cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On or about Aug. 30, 2016, a search warrant was served on Gross by Chief Shultz, Sgt. Cristella, and Officer Tuggle of the Elma Police Department. All electronic devices and storage media devices were removed from Gross’ residence.

On Sept. 6, 2016, an Information and Order Directing Issuance of Warrant of Arrest was filed in Grays Harbor County Superior Court. Gross was charged with four counts of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree.

On April 10, 2017, Gross executed a plea agreement, by entering a plea of guilty for the criminal charge of two counts of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree.

On April 17, 2017, Gross was sentenced to 26 months confinement in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Gross has been offered an opportunity to respond to the allegations of misconduct. Gross, through his attorney, sent a voluntary surrender which was not accepted because Gross’ actions resulted in a felony conviction.

His Washington Education Certificate was permanently revoked.

Ryan Harless

Aberdeen School District

Revocation due to sexual misconduct.

On May 10, 2010, Harless was issued a Washington Education Certificate.

During the 2018-2019 school year, Harless was employed by the School District at McDermoth Elementary School as a physical education teacher.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction received a letter from Dr. Alicia Henderson, the Superintendent of the School District, alleging that Harless had been arrested and charged with a sex offense against a child.

On or about and between Feb. 6, 2004, and Feb. 6, 2006, within Skagit County, Harless had sexual intercourse with a child less than 12 years old. The child was not a student within the School District.

On Feb. 15, 2019, the School District placed Harless on administrative leave.

On May 28, 2019, Harless was charged in Skagit County with 2 counts of Rape of a Child in the First Degree.

At the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year, the District declined to offer Harless a contract for the 2019-2020 school year.

On May 10, 2021, Skagit County prosecutors amended the charges against Harless to include 4 counts of Child Molestation in the Second Degree.

The Amended charges removed the 2 counts of Rape of a Child in the First Degree.

On May 10, 2021, a Statement of Defendant on Plea of Guilty to Sex Offense was filed

in Skagit County Superior Court; in which Harless signed, stating that the facts listed in the Amended Information were true. As part of the Plea Agreement, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office agreed not to pursue charges for related allegations in Snohomish County.

Harless was sentenced to 116 months of confinement and 36 months of community custody.

His Washington Education Certificate was permanently revoked.

Wade Iseminger

Ocosta School District

Revocation due to sexual misconduct.

On April 28, 1994, Iseminger was issued a Washington Education Certificate.

During the 2022–23 school year, Iseminger was employed by the School District at Ocosta Elementary School as a 6th grade teacher.

Superintendent of Public Instruction received a complaint from Heather Sweet, the Superintendent of the School District, alleging Iseminger demonstrated a lack of good moral character and/or committed an act of unprofessional conduct.

On April 27, 2015, Iseminger received a Letter of Direction for touching a student with his foot.

In September of 2022, Iseminger received a Verbal Warning for inappropriate contact with a student. Iseminger admitted to sitting on the lap of a female student and kissing her on the head during the 2021–22 school year.

During the 2022–23 school year, Iseminger had inappropriate physical interactions with female students. The actions included, but are not limited to: touching female students on their buttocks; playing with female students’ hair; massaging the necks and backs of female students; touching female students on their upper, inner thigh; kissing female students on the tops of their head and their cheeks; hugging female students from their front and from behind them; laying on top of a female student; putting his fingers on a female student’s bra strap; asking a female student to meet with him alone for no educational purpose; and asking female students to tell him when they were in menstrus.

On April 18, 2023, Iseminger was placed on administrative leave.

On April 23, 2023, an Information and Affidavits of Probable Cause were filed in Grays Harbor Superior Court. Iseminger was charged with Child Molestation 1st Degree, three counts of Child Molestation 2nd Degree, and four counts of Assault 4th Degree.

On Jan. 31, 2025, Amended Information was filed in Grays Harbor County Superior Court. The charges against Iseminger were amended to one count of Assault 3rd Degree. Iseminger signed a Statement of Defendant on Plea of Guilty the same day.

On Feb. 7, 2025, Iseminger was found guilty of Assault 3rd Degree by plea and sentenced to 12 months community custody, barred from entering the city limits of Westport for five years, and no contact with the victims for five years.

His Washington Education Certificate was permanently revoked.