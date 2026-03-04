Oakville man with multiple DUI convictions charged with felony

An Oakville man with multiple DUI convictions was charged in Lewis County with felony DUI and other offenses including an ignition interlock violation.

Asa K. Hutchings, 32, made a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Tuesday following his arrest Monday night.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor William Halstead said Hutchings posed a threat to society, a threat to not appear in court and a threat to interfere with the administration of justice.

According to Halstead, Hutchings has had 20 prior warrants issued for his arrest.

Judge Paul Strophy said that Hutchings was at a risk to commit an offense with violent consequences and agreed with the state that high bail was appropriate.

Strophy set bail at $150,000 cash or bond, less than the $500,000 requested by Halstead. The judge indicated the amount was still significant and would ensure the defendant’s compliance.

According to defense attorney Rachael Tiller, Hutchings is not working, but does odd jobs when available.

Standard conditions of release include no alcohol or non-prescription drug consumption.

Strophy also prohibited Hutchings from driving while the case was pending and authorized the use of portable breath testing units that Hutchings would have to provide proof of to the court within two days of his release from jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy first observed Hutchings driving a black Ford Explorer without a front license plate at about 11 p.m. March 2 on East Summa Street.

The Explorer pulled into the nearby Dollar General store parking lot. The deputy followed in his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Hutchings exited the vehicle and began walking away after the deputy turned on his emergency lights. The deputy reportedly stopped behind the Explorer.

Hutchings allegedly refused to state his name or comply with the deputy and was handcuffed.

He eventually identified himself after other deputies arrived.

The deputies noted Hutchings’s alleged slurred speech, glossy eyes, strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and what appeared to be an open case of beer inside the Explorer.

Deputies did not ask the suspect to perform a breath test or field sobriety test due to his “failure to comply with commands” and “observed signs of evasive behavior,” according to the affidavit.

Following his arrest and transport to the Lewis County Jail, Hutchings asked to speak with a lawyer. According to the affidavit, a deputy “called the entire list of attorneys” in the blood alcohol content (BAC) room, but no one answered.

Hutchings still declined to provide a sample, so deputies obtained and executed a search warrant for a blood draw, which was taken by a jail nurse.

According to the affidavit, Hutchings has a slew of convictions for driving under the influence, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a law enforcement officer and other offenses.

Hutchings was scheduled for an arraignment today (March 5).