Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27.

Swanson’s Grocery — 217 N Boone St., Aberdeen

Feb. 24 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 15

Blue – 3

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Hand sink in the meat department doesn’t have hot water. Foot pedal appears to be broken for the hot water.

Corrective Actions: Hand sink must provide water of at least 100°F. PIC will make necessary repairs within 3 days.

2: Ground beef, yogurt, and various other TCS foods in the open-air cooler found at 45°F. It appears the bottom shelf of the unit is warmer than the middle and top shelves.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC contacted Sunset Air to come out to service the gas lines of the refrigeration equipment. Continue to monitor by taking temperatures throughout the day.

3: The produce walk-in cooler condenser has significant dust and debris build up present.

Corrective Actions: You shall clean the condenser. Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue.

Additional Comments

Meat department bleach sanitizer solution was great today: 100 ppm

Little Caesars Pizza — 319 Wishkah St., Aberdeen

Feb. 24 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 2

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Floor to wall juncture is still not sealed underneath the 3-compartment sink and must be replaced.

Corrective Actions: Per your last inspection report you must replace the coving underneath the 3-comp sink by Feb. 27.

Additional Comments

CFPM certificate and Food Worker Cards were not posted today but available on the PIC’s cell phone. These must be posted and available for review.

Our office still has not received payment in the amount of $176 for the reinspection fee.

Elma Elementary School – 1235 Monte-Elma Rd., Elma

Feb. 25 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Milk being cold held at 45 degrees F in the dairy cooler. The milk is being stacked high which could be impacting holding temperatures.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. Reduce food load of product to help facilitate proper temperature control. Monitor and adjust holding temperatures.

Additional Comments

Temperature charts are being filled out daily as required. However, it did not occur yet for today. Be sure to take food temperatures immediately upon delivery as required per your transportation plan.

Foods are still prepared at Elma High School and transported daily.

Pre-packaged fruit cups offered for today’s lunch are non-TCS foods, so no temperature’s taken for these items.

Kitchen is clean and organized.

Ocean Palace Restaurant – 112 E Wishkah St., Aberdeen

Feb. 26 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 35

Blue – 10

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Food worker observed scooping rice into a to-go container and then proceeded to grab BBQ pork from the sandwich preparation cooler with their bare hands and place it on top of the rice.

Corrective Actions: Food must be handled with utensils or barriers, including gloves, deli paper, spatulas, and tongs. Employees must wash hands and put on gloves before handling ready-to-eat food with their hands. Food worker discarded the rice bowl.

2: Several chemicals including degreaser were observed without a label in spray bottles and other containers.

Corrective Actions: Working containers of chemicals taken from bulk supplies must be clearly identified with the common name of the product. Corrected by labeling containers.

3: Floors throughout the kitchen including underneath equipment and in the walk-in cooler have significant accumulations of dirt, grime, and/or debris.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue. You must deep clean the kitchen within 7 days. Make sure to pull equipment out from the walls to clean underneath.

4: Establishment has a 3-comp food preparation sink that is being used for activities such degreasing dishes in one of the compartments. A flosser was also found in the bottom of one of the compartments. PIC stated only the middle basin is used to wash and prepare produce.

Corrective Actions: Food preparation sinks cannot be used for handwashing, utensil washing, or other activities that could contaminate food. All dishes must be washed in the warewashing 3-comp sink or the dishwasher.

5: Unnecessary items stored throughout the kitchen that are for personal use or for cleaning. A knife stored with remotes and other items not necessary to the establishment was stored behind the sandwich prep refrigeration. PIC stated the knife is used to scrape things when cleaning. This is not an approved cleaning method. An electrical outlet was also sitting on top of knives that the PIC said they don’t use.

Corrective Actions: Remove all items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment from the kitchen area.

Additional Comments

Racks for the dishwasher appear to be in need of replacement. Accumulation of grime is present.

Dishwasher rinse temperature is still running low – measured at 110. Should we observe temperature deficiencies at your reinspection, upgrades to the water heater will be required.

Bleach sanitizer in kitchen was good today: 100 ppm

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a second re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a second re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Beach Treasures Coffee and Gifts – 699 Point Brown NW, Ocean Shores

Feb. 26 – Food Inspection Type — Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Employee working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

2: Strawberries and blueberries being washed without a food preparation sink.

Corrective Actions: Submit an application for a remodel to include a food preparation sink. You are prohibited from washing any produce until our office has approved the new food preparation sink. You will also need to contact the city of Ocean Shores building department for approval. Food preparation sink must have an indirect drain.

3: Milk, cream, and other TCS beverages are being cold held at 44-45°F in under counter refrigerator below the espresso machine. It was noted that the unit seemed to be overfilled with products.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC will move some product to the reach in refrigerator. Have this unit serviced.

4: Significant changes to the menu were made without approval. Establishment has added a hot case and countertop oven to prepare breakfast burritos and sandwiches. A residential crockpot is also being used to reheat and hold sausage gravy.

Corrective Actions: Plans must be submitted for review before conversion, or remodeling of the physical facility, or when significant changes to the menu or food process takes place. PIC will submit plans outlining the changes within 7 days. You shall discontinue offering any breakfast items until approved.

Additional Comments

The bleach sanitizer concentration is too high (300ppm). The concentration should maintain 50-100ppm.

Ice scoop was being stored on a wooden shelf. Ice scoop must be stored in a container that can be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Sunrise 109 Espresso – 41st Ave., Ocean City

Feb. 27 – Food Inspection Type — Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Ensure that scoops stored in powder are positioned with the handle above the product level.

Ensure that the common name of the product is clearly labeled on all containers.

Chlorine sanitizer test strips must be available on-site.

Installation of a shelf in the bathroom is recommended to improve organization.

Swanson’s Deli – 217 N Boone St., Aberdeen

Feb. 27 – Food Inspection Type — Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Re-opening inspection is satisfactory. You are approved to re-open.

7-Eleven — 2021 Simpson Ave., Aberdeen

Feb. 27 – Food Inspection Type — Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 2

Observations & Corrective Actions

Light intensity over the restroom hand sink is not sufficient.

Corrective Actions: Lighting in handwashing areas, bathrooms and equipment storage must be at least 20 foot candles. Replace the lightbulb within 30 days.