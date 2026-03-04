From romance to horror — March is filled with literary events

The works of Sarah Hawley on display at Joie De Livres in Seabrook.

Sony Pictures Television and Buffalo Toronto Public Media have announced a 24-episode pickup of Reading Rainbow, with Kristen McGregor as showrunner and Mychal the Librarian as host. Mychal is ecstatic for more episodes, more friends, more libraries, more stories, more library kids — more you belonging in books, belonging in libraries, belonging everywhere.

While those who grew up with the first incarnation associate Reading Rainbow with host LeVar Burton, young viewers tuning in will be greeted by Mychal Threets, who uses his social media platforms to encourage people of all ages to read.

Threets hosted the show for a four-episode stint last year — two decades after the original iteration came to an end.

READ ACROSS AMERICA WEEK

This week is Read Across America Week and we celebrated Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and National Read Across America Day on Monday, March 2. Dr. Seuss’s Birthday is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually. Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers participate by bringing together kids, teens, and books. Earlier this week, the Oakville School District held a reading night and the Hoquiam School District celebrated Read Across America Day with a social media campaign highlighting readers’ favorite books. The Elma School District posted on social media and the McCleary and Ocosta elementary schools held theme days throughout the week.

And speaking of school reading activities, Wishkah Valley School is holding a Scholastic Book Fair March 9-23.

POETRY CONTEST

Shorebird Festival Poetry Contest

Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and Hoquiam Timberland Library are partnering on a poetry contest to celebrate the 2026 Shorebird Festival. Children in grades 1-6 in Grays Harbor are invited to write a poem inspired by the shorebirds. Limit one submission per person. Submission forms are available for pick up at any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch and can be returned to any Grays Harbor TRL branch. They can also mail their submissions to the Hoquiam Timberland Library at 420 7th Street Hoquiam, WA 98550 or they can email them to klutz@trl.org. Deadline for submissions is March 20. Winning poems will appear on a story trail at the refuge starting April 16.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Author Talk with Janine Gates

Friday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lacey Timberland Library

Olympia-based journalist, photographer and author Janine Gates will discuss her book Saving the Nisqually Delta. Saving the Nisqually Delta chronicles the decades-long citizen activism that saved the Nisqually Delta from industrialization. Located eight miles northeast of Olympia, the Nisqually Delta is one of the country’s last unspoiled estuaries.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, March 7 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Westport Timberland Library

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon McCleary Timberland Library

Two more chances to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

PNW Wilds

Saturday, March 7 — All day

The Loft in Chehalis, 547 NW Pacific Ave.

Special guests include award-winning guidebook author, outdoors writer and photographer, ardent conservationist, and Northwest trails and hiking expert Craig Romano; and author of Beautiful Rocks & How To Find Them and A Rockhound’s Guide to Oregon & Washington Alison Jean Cole.

Clare Follmann Book Launch

Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Join us to celebrate former Orca Books Co-op worker Clare Follmann’s book launch. They will be hosting an in house discussion on Follmann’s forthcoming book: Scapegoat: What the Invasive Species Story Gets Wrong. Follmann is a writer, activist, and gardener with a master’s in environmental science whose work engages with themes of landscape, ecology, climate crisis, language, and philosophy.

Author Laura Baird

Barnes and Noble — Olympia

Saturday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Join us in store in welcoming local romance author Laura Baird to the Olympia family. She will be in store signing her Military Romance collection Volumes 1-4 as well as her Keyed Up and Jazzed Up romance duet, giving you many options to choose from. She is excited to meet you all and share stories with you.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia

Browsers is proud to be a sponsor of “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz” at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts (located at 512 Washington St. SE Olympia). Browsers will be selling The Fran Lebowitz Reader that evening. Come see them in the lobby before or after the event. https://www.washingtoncenter.org/event/an-evening-with-fran-lebowitz-3-15-2026/

Meet the Authors!

Wednesday, March 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Join Ocean Shores authors Brian Anderson, D.S. Ayars, and yours truly Jerry Knaak for an afternoon of readings designed to intrigue and entertain.

Brian Anderson — The author of The Lyle Dahms Mysteries, a series that readers call “funny and well-crafted” and also say that “Anderson does a terrific job of channeling a combo of Hammett and Chandler with a sassy sense of humor of his own.”

D.S. Ayars — Get ready. Take your high-powered supplements and put on a dependable helmet. This vivid series is a wide-eyed revelation, a latent reflection. Are you poised and prepared to be utterly enraptured? The Comfort for the Afflicted Series by D.S. Ayars.

Jerry Knaak — Jerry Knaak has been writing professionally in one form or another for more than 30 years. A native of Rochester, N.Y., He has written and published four novels in what’s known as The Dark Passage Series.

Poetry Night Fundraiser

Lemon Hill Cafe and Bookstore in Montesano

Saturday, March 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Lemon Hill is partnering with Birdie’s Blessings to help raise money for local foster kids. Mauri of Birdie’s Blessings is trying to start a free teen center for our community. More details will be released as the date approaches, but mark your calendars now. If you are a poet, please let them know. Lemon Hill is looking for people, including teens, to read original work for this event.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series — Sarah Hawley

Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

Seabrook Town Hall

Sarah Hawley is the author of the viral rom-com hit A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon and the follow-up A Demon’s Guide to Wooing a Witch. Her stories blend laugh-out-loud humor, swoony romance, and a magical world full of charming chaos. A passionate advocate for joy-filled storytelling, Sarah’s writing celebrates whimsy, empowerment, and the unapologetically weird. When she’s not writing, she hosts the Romancing the Story podcast, diving deep into the craft and heart of romance.

Author Maurilio Velasco

Barnes and Noble — Olympia

Saturday, March 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

Attention Fantasy and Sci Fi readers. Please join them in welcoming local author Maurilio Velasco. They are anxiously awaiting to meet you, and will be signing their books in-store from noon to 4 p.m.

Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott: A Night of Poetry Readings

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

Head upstairs at Browsers to welcome authors Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott who will be in conversation about their new books. They will have copies of both titles available for purchase and signing at this special event.

Rebecca Enzor Book Release

Westport Winery Garden Resort

March 28-29

Author Rebecca Enzor will release her third book during the International Mermaid Museum Festival at Westport Winery Garden Resort. Rebecca will be signing and selling books on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books

Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — 1st and Sunday Editions

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Thursday, March 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Writing can be lonely business. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, they do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, March 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. March’s read is The Deathless One by Emma Hamm. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, March 16 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for two weeks. March’s book is The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, March 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Bad Guys themed program with fun games, crafts, trivia and more.

March Browsers Book Club — Olympia

Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Join them for a meeting of the Browsers Book Club. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot.

This month, we will read Tilt by Emma Pattee. Annie is nine months pregnant and shopping for a crib at IKEA when a massive earthquake hits Portland, Oregon. With no way to reach her husband, no phone or money, and a city left in chaos, there’s nothing to do but walk.

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Queer Open Book Club

Sunday, March 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an open discussion of what we’re reading. Each person will share their last month’s reads, with time for Q&A and maybe some games. Come with a hot take and leave with additions to your TBR list. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday. March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is Assumption by Percival Everett. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Timberland Regional Library

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, March 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, March 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, March 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month we will be discussing All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. March’s read is The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.