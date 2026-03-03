From the Wings: Central Elementary School students take the stage in Sleeping Beauty and audition calls

The student cast created and signed a mural that audience members passed by as they entered the gym.

Taylor Koeh played the role of older Sleeping Beauty, and Maddi Dineen played the role of Spot. Also pictured are tour actor and director Kaida Lavan as the Jester.

In the hallway leading to Hoquiam’s’s Central Elementary School’s gym, the walls are decorated with collages of past Missoula Children Theatre’s performances. And with MCT having visited the school for about 20 years, the walls are quite covered.

For the past five years, Emma Krause, along with her mom and former teacher with the district, Carol Estes, has handled the logistics of bringing MCT to the school. Retired teacher Annette Moir first brought MCT to Central Elementary School. Tara Hostler was her successor for a number of years until she moved from the area. After which Estes assumed responsibility, and a few years later, Krause began helping out.

This year, the elementary students performed Sleeping Beauty, which was adapted by Don Kukla. K-8 students were invited to audition, of which 21 did.

“This year is really fun because honestly, there is such a small amount of them,” Krause said. “They all have a lot of responsibility and a lot of parts they get to be involved in, and I think that’s been really fun for them.”

What’s unique about how MCT stages the productions is that the plays can be customized based upon the number of student performers. For example, the Oakville School District performance of Sleeping Beauty had younger performers to play the caterpillar roles; the Central Elementary School didn’t have performers younger than six so they were palace attendants.

With MCT visiting each year, Krause did recognize a few students from prior years in this year’s performance.

“There is one girl who has been doing it at least the past four years in a row, which is also an accomplishment because not every kid makes it past auditions every time,” she said.

As with other MCT performances, the Grays Harbor Community Foundation covers the cost of bringing MCT to the school.

“We do charge to come to the show and so that helps with the other costs,” said Krause. “But anything else is just absorbed by my mom and I. … We definitely want the program to keep coming.”

On the day of the Feb. 28 show, the students held two performances. When audience members entered they gym, they walked by a mural created by the students that was signed by the cast. Krause said both shows were well attended, and to the audience of the second show, Cassie Hooper, a tour actor and director, said, “They [the students] rocked the first show.”

Audition announcements

Stage West Community Theatre needs two more men for the classic show Harvey: Duane Wilson, the orderly at Chumley’s Rest Home and Judge Gaffney. Please contact Lori Hardin at (stagewesttheatre@yahoo.com) if you are interested in auditioning for either part.

Rehearsals will run March 9 through May 6. Performances will be May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17.

The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop will hold auditions for soloists and new chorus members on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Grays Harbor College’s Wellington Rehearsal Hall. Their spring performance be on will be Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts, and will feature an assortment of beloved arias, choruses and scenes in the first half, and staged highlights from Bizet’s iconic opera Carmen in the second half.

Auditioners may bring in an art song or aria of their choice, prepare one of the posted audition selections, or simply come prepared to sing through some scales so the directors can get a feel for range and musical capability. For more information, please contact co-director Ian Dorsch at ian.dorsch@ghc.edu.

Upcoming Productions

March

The Shootout Saloon – Stage West Community Theatre

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort, Ocean Shores

Supper, suspects, and a showdown-welcome to The Shootout Saloon. Two nights only, and if you miss it, even the tumbleweeds will gossip about you. Western attire welcome. An interactive murder mystery. March 6-7 at 6 p.m. https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/

Hello Dolly! — Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P. Smith Drive, Aberdeen

Hello, Dolly! is an ebullient Golden Age Broadway classic and irresistible story of the joy of living that appeals to audiences of all ages. This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play, The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, and energetic dance.

March 6-7, 13-14 at 7:30, March 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. https://www.ghc.edu/bishop/calendar/winter-musical-hello-dolly

The Tortoise and the Hare – Montesano School District

Simpson Elementary Gym 519 W Simpson Ave., Montesano

The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s twist on Aesop’s classic is a hare-raising, ab-shell-lute whirlwind of fun! Taylor Tortoise and Curly Hare’s competitive antics are getting out of control, and all the other animals in their little town outside of Cape Canaveral, Florida, get roped into the shenanigans. When a group of astronauts comes through town, Curly Hare comes up with their kookiest stunt ever – to be the first animals on the moon!

March 7, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

April

Once Upon a Mattress — Elma High School Drama

April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and 18 at 2 and 7 p.m.