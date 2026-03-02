Ocean City drainage district commissioners sworn-in

The three newly appointed commissioners for the recently created Ocean City Drainage District — Stan Sturgeon, Michelle Wiley and Jon Schleiger — were sworn in on Thursday, Feb. 26 in the Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners meeting room at the County administration building in Montesano. District 3 Commissioner and one of the biggest proponents of the creation of the drainage district Vickie Raines administered the oath of office for the trio.

Following the ceremony, the new drainage district commissioners posed for photos, signed the requisite paperwork and held their first meeting as a board.

The trio will run, oversee and administer the district which was formed by the votes of a majority of eligible homeowners within the district’s boundaries — the district was approved 235 (80%) to 57 (20%).

Consultant Scott Boettcher of SBGH-Partners recently said, “This is great news for the local community and their effort to play a significant and lasting role in flood hazard reduction throughout Ocean City, Connor Creek, and SR 109.”

Boettcher and area residents spearheaded this initiative which has been several years in the making.

The benefits to forming a drainage district include creating a dedicated, organized local entity focused on Ocean City/state Route 109 flood mitigation that will be governed, administered, and managed locally. As an entity, the district will be able to contract with others, is eligible for grants, loans, public funding, etc., and will have the ability to prioritize projects and activities.

The district will monitor and notch beaver dams, clean/clear culverts, sponsor and implement an “Ocean City Drainage Improvement Project,” educate and inform, monitor, understand and build knowledge about local flooding, explore the upper watershed, solicit volunteers, engage partners such as the Washington departments of Transportation and Fish and Wildlife, and build community. The drainage district will seek to keep Connor Creek open for flow, improve water conveyance and evacuate water through public right-of-ways along the state Route 109 corridor, evacuate high-flows at historic overflow points during king tides and slow, and reduce or redirect flow from upland areas.

If any of the three wish to continue in their role as Ocean City drainage district commissioner, Sturgeon, Wiley and Schleiger will each have to declare their candidacy and participate in the primary and general election process.

Candidate filing week opens May 4 with May 8 as the final day for candidates to file for the 2026 election. The 18-day primary voting window opens on July 17 and primary day is Aug. 4. The general election 18-day voting period begins on Oct. 16 with election day set for Nov. 3.