Food bank and free meal directory
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 2, 2026
There are numerous organizations and agencies in and around Grays Harbor stepping into the breach feeding hungry people, and pets as well. If you know of any other emergency food resources that are not listed below, email michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen Baptist Church Food Bank
2733 Aberdeen Ave
360-533-2193
1st and 3rd Saturday 11 a.m.
Aberdeen Food Bank
2120 Commerce Street
Tuesdays 2 – 5 p.m.
Salvation Army
120 W. Wishkah Street
360-533-1062
Tuesday and Thursday 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m.
Foursquare Church – The Lord’s Pantry
4800 Central Park Drive
360-538-0111
2nd and 4th Thursday 10 a.m. – Noon
Harbor Landing
Grays Harbor College 500 building (gym)
1620 Edward P. Smith Drive
360-538-4233
Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Days/hours may vary during college breaks
Pet Food — PAWS of Grays Harbor
800 W 1st St
The PAWS of Grays Harbor Community Pet Food Pantry provides pet food to those who are in need. During office hours (Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.), they have an outdoor pantry with individually sealed containers of cat and dog food that is free to the public to grab as needed. Pet food is only available as long as supplies last and is provided by community donations.
Bay Center
Bay Center Food Bank (Pacific County)
2 Main Street E.
2nd and last Friday of each month 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Copalis Beach
Copalis Beach Community Church Food Bank
3140 state Route 109
360-289-2233
Wednesdays 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cosmopolis
Cosmopolis Council & Community Center
Every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m.
No Charge
If you’re 50+ in Cosmopolis, come enjoy homemade soup, friendly smiles, and great conversation. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with and spend time with fellow neighbors.
Cosmopolis Food Pantry
Council Member Sue Darcy runs and operates the Cosmopolis Food Pantry, helping support local families and individuals in need.
Timberland Library – Last Tuesday of Each Month
During Senior Lunch hour, Timberland Library provides a variety of helpful services and resources at the Community Center
Elma
East County Food Bank
106 W. Main Street
360-470-6181
Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pet Food — Concern for Animals
Elma Senior Center
100 W Main Street
To sign up: https://www.concernforanimals.org/pet-food-bank
Fourth Tuesday, monthly
Hoquiam
Seventh-day Adventist Church Food Bank
3101 Cherry Street
360-537-9133
Thursdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hoquiam Food & Clothing Bank
720 K Street
360-533-4909
Mondays and Fridays Noon – 2 p.m.
Pet Food — North Beach PAWS
2222 state Route 109
Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Or, as needed, call 360-289-4350
Humptulips
Humptulips Food Bank
32 McAfee Road
360-987-2361 | 360-987-2546
3rd Wednesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m.
Malone
Malone Food Bank
20 Paradise Rd
360-482-2329
2nd and 4th Thursday of each month from 3 – 5 p.m.
Matlock
Matlock Food Bank
216 Matlock-Brady Rd
Wed noon – 2 p.m.
McCleary
McCleary Food Bank
100 3rd South Street
2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 8:30 – 11 a.m.
Pet Food – Eddie Biers Kitchen
100 Simpson Ave, McCleary
To sign up: https://www.concernforanimals.org/pet-food-bank
Fourth Tuesday, monthly
Montesano
Montesano Food Bank
213 W. Spruce Street
360-249-5374
First four Fridays of the month 1 – 3 p.m.
Neilton
Quinault Food Bank
31 Burn Road
360-581-4590
1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oakville
Oakville Food Bank
Oakville Grange
403 Temple
3rd Wednesday 9 to 11 a.m.
Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores Food Bank
848 Anchor Ave NW
360-289-2171
Every Thursday 1 to 5 p.m.
Emergency food: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon
Free Community Dinner hosted by the Table @ Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores Lions Club
832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW
Tuesdays (check calendar for times http://oslions.club/schedule/)
Thursday Senior Lunch provided by the North Beach Senior Center
832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Lunch is free for anyone 55+, all others $5
Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach Mobile Food Bank
Fire Station
4576 state Route 109
360-532-6315
3rd Tuesday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.
Raymond/South Bend
North Pacific County Food Bank
1899 Park Avenue, Raymond
Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
Pet Food — HAVA
900 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend
The HAVA pet food bank is for low-income families residing in North Pacific County and is open from 12 to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Legacy Community Outreach Food Bank
Food Bank Pacific County
227 Water Street
Taholah
Taholah Mobile Food Bank
Senior Center
409 Cummex Street
360-532-6315
3rd Tuesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.
Tokeland
Shoalwater Bay Food Bank
2373 Old Tokeland Road
360-267-6766
1st Friday of the month at 8 a.m.
Westport
The Table @ Westport
Free Community Dinner
Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the VFW Event Center
South Beach Christian Outreach
Meal Program, Food and Clothing Bank
617 S Forrest St.
360-268-1455
Tuesdays noon to 2 p.m.
South Beach Food Bank
314 N Broadway
360-268-1686
2nd and 4th Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3rd Sunday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m.
Pet Food – Coastal Animal Rescue and Adoptions (CARA)
Second and fourth Thursday of the month at the South Beach Food bank.