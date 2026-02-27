WDFW invites public to two Olympic-Willapa Hills Wildlife Area virtual planning meetings

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host two virtual public meetings on long-term management of the Olympic-Willapa Hills Wildlife Area Complex, which consists of the Johns River, Olympic, and Chehalis wildlife areas in Grays Harbor, Pacific, and Clallam counties.

The first meeting, covering waterfowl management, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5. It will describe waterfowl species found in the wildlife areas, how those lands meet species’ needs, and how WDFW’s habitat and recreation management efforts intersect.

The second meeting, covering habitat restoration, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16. It will explain WDFW’s management process for the wildlife areas, including examples of past projects focusing on forest management, fish passage, and meadow restoration.

Both meetings will take place through Zoom; use the links above to register. WDFW staff will ask for public comment during the second half of each meeting.

These wildlife areas cover nearly 14,000 acres and include 20 units and 10 boat launches, offering a range of outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, and wildlife viewing. They also provide critical habitat for many salmon species, as well as wintering and foraging habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.

“WDFW is developing a multi-year plan for the Olympic-Willapa Hills Wildlife Area Complex to guide habitat management, recreational opportunities, and infrastructure improvements that will benefit visitors for many years,” said Wildlife Area Manager Nick Bechtold. “Whether you currently enjoy these lands or want to learn more about them, we encourage you to share your project ideas at these virtual meetings and help contribute to our long-term strategy and operations.”

All members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.