Walker: ‘It feels like I’ve come back home’

The Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has appointed Jason Walker to serve as the interim Grays Harbor County Prosecuting Attorney, effective March 17, 2026. Walker will serve the remainder of the unexpired term following the resignation of Norma J. Tillotson. Walker was selected by the the BOCC from a pool of three candidates put forth by the Grays Harbor Democrats. Brian Lane and Mac Jardine were the other nominees.

Tillotson resigned effective December 31, 2025, creating a vacancy in the office. Pursuant to Article II, Section 15 of the Washington State Constitution, the BOCC is authorized to fill such vacancies from a list of three nominees submitted by the departing official’s political party, provided the appointee resides in the county and meets all legal qualifications. After reviewing the nominees submitted by the Democratic Party and confirming compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements, the BOCC determined that Jason Walker is well qualified to serve as prosecuting attorney.

The prosecuting attorney is responsible for representing the County in civil matters and prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the State of Washington within Grays Harbor County, which serves approximately 77,893 residents across coastal and rural communities.

“We are confident that Jason Walker will provide strong and experienced leadership for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” said Commissioner Georgia Miller, chair of the BOCC. “Jason has demonstrated his deep commitment to public safety, prosecuting a wide range of felony, misdemeanor, and appellate cases, and working collaboratively with law enforcement and the community to uphold justice. His experience will ensure continuity and strong advocacy for the people of Grays Harbor.”

“I am grateful to the board for giving me this opportunity to serve the citizens of Grays Harbor,” said Walker, “My first job as a prosecutor was at the Grays Harbor prosecutor’s office, and I am glad to be back. It feels like I’ve come back home.”

Georgia Stearns has served as acting prosecuting attorney since Tillotson’s resignation, ensuring continuity of operations during the transition. “The BOCC extends its appreciation to Acting Prosecutor Georgia Stearns for her dedication and service and welcomes Jason Walker to his new role in serving the residents of Grays Harbor County,” the BOCC stated in a press release.