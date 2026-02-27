Public input sought on proposed rules for use of motorized vehicles on WDFW-managed lands

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual public meeting next week as part of developing new rules governing the use of motorized vehicles on WDFW-managed lands, with additional opportunity for public comment expected later in March.

The proposed rule would specify that the use of motorized vehicles — including cars and trucks, as well as smaller vehicles like all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and electric bicycles — would be limited to roads designated as open for use. The rule is intended to enhance the experience of visiting WDFW-managed lands, promote public safety and habitat connectivity, and protect sensitive species, habitats, and tribal and cultural resources from unintended impacts.

WDFW will host a virtual public meeting from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, to present information about and answer questions related to the proposed rule making. The meeting will be hosted on Zoom.

“Motorized recreation is a popular way to get out on public lands, and we want to continue providing that opportunity where it’s appropriate,” said Heide Andersen, recreation planner with WDFW. “Ultimately, we’d like to see a statewide system similar to the Green Dot system in Yakima and Kittitas counties, which provides designated routes for motorized recreation while also protecting wildlife and habitats.”

In addition to the public meeting, the public can submit comments online for the proposed rules, via email, or by leaving a voicemail message at 855-925-2801 and entering project code 11378. There will be additional comment opportunity as the rule making progresses; visit the rule-making page for timeline updates and additional opportunities for public input.

WDFW staff presented information about the proposed rule making to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Habitat Committee earlier this month; a recording of that presentation is available online.

All members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.