Hoquiam PD issues Medicare fraud alert

The Hoquiam Police Deaprtment has been informed of a scam currently circulating in the Grays Harbor area involving individuals posing as Medicare representatives.

The scam involves a caller claiming to be from Medicare, advising the potential victim that they will be receiving a package. Within a day or two, a package arrives, often delivered by UPS, which makes the situation appear legitimate. The package contains a cheek swab kit with instructions to return the sample in order to receive a “new updated plastic Medicare card.”

At least one individual has already fallen victim to this scam and mailed the swab back the same day. The scammer reportedly had enough personal information to make the call sound credible and convincing.

According to Hoquiam PD, scams like this are commonly used to:

Fraudulently bill Medicare for bogus lab tests

Bill private insurance

Potentially enroll victims in insurance plans with direct premium withdrawals if enough personal information has been obtained

Remember:

Medicare will NOT call you to send unsolicited testing kits.

Medicare does NOT require a DNA or cheek swab to issue new cards.

Do not provide personal or medical information to unsolicited callers.

Hoquiam PD encourages you share this information and make sure your family members, especially elderly relatives, are aware of this scam.

If you believe you may have been a victim, report it to your local law enforcement agency and contact Medicare directly at 1-800-MEDICARE.