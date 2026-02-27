GHCD pulls Aberdeen Farmers Market sponsorship

Misty Kuhl, district manager for the Grays Harbor Conservation District (GHCD), took to Facebook to announce that the GHCD will no longer be able to sponsor the Aberdeen Farmers Market due to a lack of funding.

In April 2025, the GHCD secured $51,020 in competitive grant money to maintain, enhance, and staff the 2025 Aberdeen Farmers Market. The date was changed from Sunday to Saturday, the location was moved to Broadway, a new logo was designed and vendor fees were waived. In May 2025, the Aberdeen City Council voted to allow the GHCD to apply for Lodging Tax Advisory Committee grant money specifically for the market, however, the GHCD did not apply for the latest round of Aberdeen LTAC grants. GHCD was unable to secure funding to continue its sponsorship of the market for 2026.

Kuhl wrote:

“I wanted to share an update regarding the Aberdeen Farmers Market and Grays Harbor Conservation District’s ​(GHCD) involvement for the upcoming season.

“As many of you know, GHCD applied for the Washington State Department of Agriculture Local Food System Infrastructure Grant to support equipment and infrastructure needs connected to the market. Unfortunately, our application was not selected for funding this round. The program received an overwhelming number of strong applications statewide, with requests far exceeding available funding.

“Without this funding, GHCD does not have the capacity to serve as the sponsoring organization for the Aberdeen Farmers Market this year. This was not an easy decision, as we recognize the important role the market plays in supporting local producers, small businesses, and our regional food system.

“We remain supportive of the market and the community partnerships that have helped it grow. If another organization, group, or collaborative is interested in stepping into a sponsorship or coordination role, GHCD is willing to share information, lessons learned, and provide reasonable transition support where helpful.

“We truly appreciate the collaboration, energy, and commitment each of you brings to strengthening local food access in Grays Harbor County. We also remain interested in future opportunities to partner again should funding, or capacity allow.

“Please feel free to reach out if you would like to discuss next steps, or explore options together.

“Thank you all for your continued work in support of our local food community.”

https://www.facebook.com/AberdeenSundayMarket