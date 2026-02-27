Elma schools placed on modified lock down

On Thursday, officers with the Elma Police Department attempted to take a subject into custody who had a confirmed warrant. Upon contact, the subject fled on foot toward a wooded area near Elma High School and Elma Middle School.

As a precaution, the schools were placed into a modified lockdown while Elma police officers and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area.

According to Elma PD, the subject was not believed to be armed and there was no threat to the public. A few hours after the announcement, the lockdown was lifted and police cleared the scene. As of Friday morning, there were no further updates to share.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the school staff, students, parents, and community members while officers worked to safely manage the incident,” Elma PD stated in a Facebook post.