Chehalis River and Riverside Avenue bridge closures scheduled

Daytime travelers who use the US 101 Chehalis River Bridge or Riverside Avenue Bridge will want to plan ahead due to closures for annual inspections.

Riverside Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5, travelers can expect intermittent closures to vehicle traffic lasting up to 15 minutes.

Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12, travelers can expect intermittent closures to vehicle traffic lasting up to 20 minutes.

During the closures, engineers from the Washington State Department of Transportation Bridge Preservation Office will perform regularly scheduled annual inspections.

The work requires multiple draw span openings to inspect the moving parts of each bridge. Inspections must be performed during daylight hours for engineers to see in hard-to-reach places.

WSDOT appreciates travelers’ cooperation. Regular inspections help extend bridge life and keep travelers moving.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.