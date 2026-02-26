Aberdeen’s Nylander places fourth at state swim meet

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON The Aberdeen 200-yard medley relay team prepares for a race during the 2A State Boys Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Federal Way.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen’s Zeke Olson completes a dive at the 2A State Boys Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Federal Way.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen senior Cole Nylander placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke during the 2A State Boys Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Federal Way.

FEDERAL WAY–Cole Nylander had a top-five finish to lead the Aberdeen Bobcats at the 2A State Boys Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday, Feb. 21 at the King County Aquatic Center.

Swimming in the 100-yard breaststroke, Nylander placed fifth in the preliminary round to advanced to the A final.

The Bobcats senior placed fourth overall in the final, touching the wall at 1:02.58 and earn a state-podium spot.

Two Aberdeen relay teams also reached the state-final race.

The 200-yard medley team of junior Cooper Gill, Nylander, senior Zeke Olson and sophomore Emmett Johnson just missed the A-final after placing 10th in the prelims.

The Cats placed ninth overall – the top team in the B final – with a time of 1:49.31.

Aberdeen’s 200 freestyle relay team also reached the finals. Johnson, freshman Merritt Steele, Gill and Olson placed 15th overall with a time of 1:42.31.

Aberdeen tallied 40 points in the overall team standings, tying South Whidbey for 18th place out of 28 teams.

“The state meet is a typhoon of action from start to finish, and we were able to weather the storm,” Aberdeen head coach Rob Burns said. “Cole overcame a bout with the flu to make it into the championship finals and take fourth overall. His resilience and competitiveness were inspiring. Zeke shook off a rough weekend to finish on a high note in the relays. The entire team performed as well as they could and were successful. I’m proud of all of the boys.”

Aberdeen results are listed below.

Aberdeen finals results

200-yard medley relay: 9, Aberdeen (Cooper Gill, Cole Nylander, Zeke Olson, Emmett Johnson), 1:49.31

200 freestyle relay: 15, Aberdeen (Johnson, Merritt Steele, Gill, Olson), 1:42.31.

100 breaststroke: 4, Nylander, 1:02.58.

Prelims

1-meter dive: 15, Olson, 186.60 points. 21, Jackson Cihak, 73.05. 24, Toby Nelson, 57.45.

100-yard backstroke: 20, Gill, 1:04.90.

400 freestyle relay: 19, Aberdeen (Johnson, Gill, Steele, Olson), 3:52.56.