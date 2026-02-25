White Pass Ski Area preparing for annual Winter Carnival this weekend

The castle lit up at night during the Winter Carnival at White Pass on March 2, 2024.

Winter sports enthusiasts are invited to attend the upcoming annual White Pass Ski Area Winter Carnival, which begins this Saturday, Feb. 28, at the East Lewis County ski resort.

The carnival starts Saturday and continues Sunday, March 1, with the traditional giant snow castle being open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kids obstacle course races will also begin at 11 a.m. both days, and night skiing will be available from 2 to 8 p.m. Also on Saturday, the torchlight parade and fireworks show will begin at 7 p.m.

The snow castle is made by a volunteer crew, and has a tubing run going through it for children to enjoy. Following the fireworks show on Saturday, a family-friendly dance party will be held in the White Pass Day Lodge. For more information, visit the ski resort’s website at https://skiwhitepass.com/events/winter-carnival.

Other upcoming events during the remainder of the ski season at White Pass include:

High Camp Lodge Winter Carnival Renaissance theme days, Saturday, Feb. 28, and Sunday, March 1, where skiers and snowboarders are invited to dress as princesses, wizards, knights and dragons at the High Camp Lodge, located along the Basin Boulevard ski run.

The Castle Jam freestyle trick competition, Saturday, March 7, where skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels are invited to try and stomp their best tricks on the remnants of the Winter Carnival’s snow castle beginning at 1 p.m.

The International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association’s (IFSA) Great White Get Down, on Sunday, March 8, where young skiers and snowboarders can showcase their skills and abilities on the Mahre Run, Execution and Lower Roller Coaster ski runs in this IFSA junior freeride competition.

The High Camp Lodge Prom, Saturday, March 28, where skiers and snowboarders are invited to wear their fanciest clothes and masks for their chance to be crowned prom king or queen at the High Camp Lodge, located along the Basin Boulevard ski run.

Easter at White Pass, Sunday, April 5, where skiers and snowboarders are invited to celebrate the holiday on the mountain starting at 8:45 a.m. to look for Easter surprises.

The Party Park Send It Session 2026, Saturday, April 11, where skiers and snowboarders are invited to the Rib Eye terrain park from noon to 2 p.m. to hike the features, lap the park and stomp their best tricks for a chance to win prizes.

The High Camp Lodge Beach Party, Saturday, April 11, where skiers and snowboarders are invited to sport their beach attire for some spring skiing at the High Camp Lodge, located along the Basin Boulevard ski run.

The White Pass Ski Area Pond Skim, Saturday, April 18, where skiers and snowboarders can end the ski season with a wild ride across the “picturesque” White Pass Pond behind the Day Lodge from noon to 1:30 p.m.

To view the White Pass Ski Area’s snow report, visit https://skiwhitepass.com/the-mountain/snow-report. The NWS forecast for the ski area can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/5n7hhbsv.

Lift tickets for the ski resort can be purchased online at https://estore.skiwhitepass.com/.