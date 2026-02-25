What to do in March

March Weekends — Mermaid Festival

The incredibly popular annual Mermaid Festival is expanding! In 2026, the event will beckon to visitors every full weekend in March. As always, this fin-tastic, free and family-friendly event is held at Westport Winery Garden Resort, home of the International Mermaid Museum. Museum admission is free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 (International Mermaid Day).

March 1 — Learn to Square Dance

Learn to Square Dance! Ocean Shores Public Library, 573 Pt. Brown Ave NW. Ocean Shores Clam Diggers are offering a fun and free introduction to square dancing, 7 p.m. Contact Gail: gsjohnston49@gmail.com for more info.

March 1 — Celebrate 50 Years of the McCleary Historical Society

Join us at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Event Center at the McCleary Museum as we celebrate 50 years of the McCleary Historical Society. What started in 1976 as a small group of local citizens collecting and preserving our history has grown into the McCleary Museum and Event Center we know today. Come enjoy a short presentation honoring long-time board members who helped keep our history alive, then stick around for refreshments and time to visit with friends and neighbors. This celebration is free and open to everyone — we hope to see you there!

March 7-8 — Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo

This year’s Expo will be held at the Ocean Shores Convention Center March 7–8, and will include educational talks with John Anderson, Cascadia Research, Mary Beth Beuke, John Weldon, and Alan Rammer.

Formerly known as Beachcombers Fun Fair, the 40th Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo includes the release of hundreds of authentic Japanese glass fishing floats with “Expo26” etched into the glass during the weeks leading up to and including the Expo.

Doors open on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, $5 per couple, and children under 12 are free.

March 10 — 100+ Harbor Women Who Care Giving Event

Hoquiam Elks Lodge, 624 K St, Hoquiam

6 p.m., doors open at 5:15

Each of three nominees, which are a closely guarded secret, will have 10 minutes to present what they do and explain why they need funding. At the end of the evening, the beneficiary with the most votes will receive the sum total donation.

March 14 — Ocosta Booster Club Crab Feed

All the crab you can eat from noon to 6 p.m. Westport’s famous Ocosta Booster Club Crab Feed is legendary. This over-the-top fundraiser began in 1993. All proceeds benefit scholarships and programs for Ocosta School District students from Westport, Grayland, North Cove and Tokeland. Westport, arguably Washington’s best beach community, is famous for many things. Yet, this annual event is one of the most popular drawing visitors from around the state to an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of Dungeness crab, cocktail sauce, spaghetti, garlic bread and coleslaw. Beer, wine, cocktails and sodas are sold separately.

Event organizers said, “Our generous fishing families donate over 3,000 pounds of fresh local Dungeness crab.” All ages are invited to attend this epic dinner at the Ocosta Rec Hall located at 45 Ocosta 6th St. Although this is an Aberdeen address, the rec hall is located between Westport and Aberdeen, just a few blocks off state Route 105. Guests ages 13 and up can enjoy this feast for $50, it is $25 for those ages 6 to 12, kids age five and under are free. Tickets are available only at the door. The Booster Club accepts cash and credit cards.

March 14 — Seabrook Shamrock 3k Run

Get ready to don your green and join us for the 2026 Seabrook Shamrock 3k Run. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a stroller-pushing family, or bringing your four-legged friends, this fun, festive run is perfect for all ages and paces. Lace up and let’s make some shamrock magic. Race starts at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. The finish line is at Crescent Park. Whether you run, walk, skip, stroll, or push a stroller, everyone’s welcome. It’s a community-centered event, designed for fun, togetherness, and a little friendly competition. Pets are absolutely invited, too – with leashes, please. Show off your St. Patrick’s Day spirit: think green tees, rainbow tutus, playful socks, funky glasses, fun hats — the more creative, the better! It’s not a race, it’s a celebration. Cross the finish line and stay for the party: music, light snacks, community vibes, and optional mingling. A perfect way to celebrate your run and enjoy good company.

March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day

8th Street Alehouse in Hoquiam

Come celebrate the culture of the Emerald Isle with us with music, food specials, Irish whiskey flights, Irish trivia, and more.

March through late October — Westport Charterboat Association Fishing Derby

Compete for daily and weekly cash prizes in the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. Info: 360-648-2190.

March 20-22 — Razor Clam and Seafood Festival

Razor Clam Festival kicks off spring event season in Ocean Shores featuring a seafood shindig of food, along with live music, contests and more.

The city of Ocean Shores thrives on tourism. With its restaurants, souvenir and hobby shops, pristine beaches, and miles of uninterrupted coastline, Ocean Shores is the preferred destination for vacationers, weekenders, and RV camping enthusiasts and is a magnet for relocation.

The three-day Razor Clam Festival and Seafood Extravaganza is presented by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino and takes place at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

The festival promises fresh whole Dungeness crab dinners caught locally by Quinault Pride, seafood and fair food, and a Vendor Village lined with 100 booths, live music and more.

The festival will feature a clam chowder tasting contest, a food court, a Sunday Crab Benedict Brunch and a clam gun decorating contest.

The clam chowder tasting contest will feature local restaurants offering public tastings of their inspired recipes. Festival goers can purchase a Tasting Passport and vote for their favorite chowder in the People’s Choice category.

The fresh whole Dungeness crab dinners, sponsored by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino and Quinault Pride Seafood, include fresh whole Dungeness crab served either warm or cold with herbed new potatoes, cole slaw and butter. Interested parties should purchase in advance at osrazorclamfestival.org to guarantee availability. Dungeness crab dinners purchased during the festival weekend will be available while supplies last.

The Vendor Village will include 100 booths featuring hand-made crafts, merchants, sponsors, and nonprofit organizations.

March 20-22 — Grays Harbor Mounted Posse Indoor Pro Rodeo at Grays Harbor Fairgrounds

This rodeo is hosted annually at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds by the Grays Harbor Mounted Posse. This annual event includes three nights of rodeos, a dance with a live band, and activities for kids. Check online for times and ticket purchasing.