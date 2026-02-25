Washington state fuel prices jump 17 cents in a week, highest since late October

Washington’s average gas price rose 17 cents in the past week, reaching $4.33 per gallon as of Monday, the state’s highest since late October.

“We’re also seeing localized supply constraints, including refinery outages and disruptions along the Olympic Pipeline, which have amplified price pressures in the Pacific Northwest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “These developments are unlikely to be isolated, as planned refinery maintenance is set to intensify in the weeks ahead.”

The Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metro area’s gas price increased to $4.57 from $4.38 a week ago and $4.10 a month ago, while the Tacoma area’s price went up to $4.47 from $4.25 a week ago and $3.93 a month ago.

Nationally, the average price ticked up two cents to $2.94, according to AAA, keeping Washington about $1.39 above the U.S. average. Washington remains the third most expensive state to purchase fuel, with only California at $4.63 and Hawaiʻi at $4.38 having higher prices in the nation.

“Average gasoline prices continue to drift higher as crude oil trades near its highest level since last summer, driven by mounting geopolitical risk premiums tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran,” said De Haan.