Villarreal expresses gratitude for levy passage

The recent passage of our two-year Educational Programs and Operations Levy, with 57.13% of voters supporting the measure, is a powerful reminder of what makes Hoquiam such a special place. Your vote was more than a “yes” to a funding measure — it was a vote of confidence in our students, our staff, and the future of our community.

School levies are often misunderstood, so I want to take a moment to share why this renewal is so important. While the State of Washington provides funding for basic education, it does not cover the full cost of delivering the opportunities and experiences our students deserve. This levy bridges the gap between what the state provides and what it truly takes to operate the programs that make Hoquiam schools strong, engaging, and supportive learning environments.

Because of this community’s support, the district will be able to continue providing critical resources and opportunities for students, including:

Counseling and mental health support for students and families

Professional development that allows our teachers and staff to continue growing in their craft

Hiring and retaining quality staff who build meaningful relationships with students

Athletics programs that teach teamwork, discipline, and school pride

Extra-curricular activities that connect students to school and to each other

Technology that supports modern learning and prepares students for the future

Music programs that foster creativity, confidence, and expression

Curriculum adoption to ensure our students have current, high-quality instructional materials

Other essential services and opportunities that enrich the student experience

These are not extras — they are essential parts of a well-rounded education. They help us create schools where students feel connected, supported, and inspired. They allow us to meet students where they are and provide pathways for them to discover their talents and passions.

Most importantly, this levy represents community partnership. It is neighbors supporting neighbors. It is families supporting all children, not just their own. It is alumni remembering the opportunities they were given and choosing to give back. It is a shared belief that education matters in Hoquiam.

To our voters, families, staff, and community members — thank you. Your support ensures that the Grizzlies of today have the resources they need to succeed while also investing in the Grizzlies of the future. We take that trust seriously, and we remain committed to being good stewards of every dollar entrusted to our district.