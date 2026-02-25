Taholah smashes Concrete to advance to state second-round game

TAHOLAH–A second-half surge propelled Taholah to a 64-37 win over Concrete in a 1B State Tournament first-round game on Tuesday at Taholah High School.

The 14th-seeded Chitwhins (17-6 overall) were a bit sluggish out of the starting gate and held a 28-23 lead at halftime.

But thanks to big second-half performances from senior post Noelani McCrory (18 points) and junior forward Shirleymae Stafford (11 pts., 3 3-pointers), Taholah found its A-game to rout the Lions (19-9).

“The girls got off to a bit of a slow start in the first half, but they never lost their composure. We were able to regroup, refocus and work our way back into the game with determination and heart. Coming out of halftime, they were locked in and ready to finish strong,” Chitwhins head coach Dramikha Jackson said. “Once we settled in, we returned to the style of play we pride ourselves on — tough team defense, strong transition play and unselfish ball movement. When they play together like that, they take control of the game.”

McCrory had a monster game for the Chitwhins, scoring 30 points to lead all scorers.

Stafford scored 19 points while sophomore Maliah Pluff and junior Luvaila Smith scored five points apiece for Taholah.

“As always, I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Jackson said. “They compete as one unit, and together they are truly an unstoppable force. The coaching staff and I are grateful to be part of their journey and to watch them continue to grow, both as athletes and as young women.”

With the win, Taholah advances to face No. 11 Liberty Christian in a second-round elimination game scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Richland High School in Richland.

Concrete 10 13 5 9 – 37

Taholah 14 14 18 18 – 64

Scoring: Concrete – Selin 9, Dalton 9, Nick 8, A. Damian 7, J. Damian 5. Taholah – McCrory 30, Stafford 19, Smith 5, Pluff 5, Martin 2, Mail 2.