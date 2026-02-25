News briefs

Swipe or click to see more

Oakville School District receives safety grant

Educational Service District 113 Worker’s Compensation Trust awarded Oakville School District a $5,000 Employee Safety Incentive Grant for the fiscal year 2025-2026. The grant will be used to purchase a plow for the John Deere riding mower, a blade sharpener, floor scrubber and a carpet spot cleaner.

New officer joins Westport Police Department

The Westport Police Department proudly welcomed our newest officer, Grant Bassett. Chief Phillips administered his Oath of Office during the City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 23.

Officer Bassett brings 24 years of experience to the Westport Police Department, with a background spanning patrol operations, investigations, and K9 work.

Free E-Waste Recycling Day

Bring your e-waste to the McCleary VFW (158 N Summit Rd) on Feb. 28 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be recycled. All computer and electronic equipment will be accepted including servers, printers, video games, stereo equipment, LCD monitors and computer accessories.

Elma welcomes new police chief

Tracy Gay is officially returning to Elma PD where his career began.

Chief Gay started his journey with EPD in 1999 and was there until 2006, building the foundation of a career in law enforcement. He later lateraled to Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office where he moved up the ranks as a K-9 officer and patrol sergeant, gaining extensive leadership and field experience over his 20 years there.

Career Highlights: Patrol Sergeant, K-9 Handler, hosted K-9 demos at schools, organized and supported Block Watch groups, active participation in National Night Out, recipient of the 2001 DUI Enforcement Award for the State of Washington.

Chief Gay attended and graduated from Elma High School in 1991. He is very excited to see his career come full circle by returning back to Elma PD. His swearing-in ceremony is set for Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Elma City Council Meeting located at Elma City Hall.