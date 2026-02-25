Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from Feb. 4. To Feb. 19

Red’s Hop N Market – 5397 St Rt 12 Malone

Feb. 4 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Establishment is under new ownership. An application was left with the PIC. Submit the application and payment in the amount of $429 ($124 plan review fee + $305 permit fee for 2026) to our office no later than February 13, 2026. Payment submitted in-person must be in the form of cash, check, or money order. Otherwise I can send you an invoice to pay online.

The following will be cited if observed again:

Chemicals stored over water, pop, and energy drink bottles. Move all Comet, Drano, and other chemicals below food and drinks or to a separate shelf that doesn’t contain food/drinks.

Do not store fully cooked bacon packages directly on top of raw bacon. Raw bacon and eggs must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods.

A few rodent traps were observed throughout the store and restroom but no signs of rodent activity.

Evergreen Coffee Co. – Hoquiam – 315 Lincoln St Hoquiam

Feb. 5 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Flying insects present in the establishment. Keep windows closed when not serving customers. Pest management service may be required if issue persists or becomes worse.

Al’s Humdinger – 104 Lincoln St Hoquiam

Feb. 5 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Everything is very clean and organized. Great date marking and handwashing.

Soft serve machines are deep cleaned and sanitized every week.

Thank you.

Circle K #9660 – 220 Lincoln St Hoquiam

Feb. 5 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Chemical storage in backroom is close to food products. Paper towels were being stored below chemicals. Move food away from chemicals and move the paper towels to a shelf above or away from the chemicals.

Handwashing sink must be installed up front for biscuits and gravy; OR move gravy back to original location; OR make the gravy self-serve for customers. Any future changes in food process or moving food equipment requires approval from our office.

Time as a public health control is being used properly.

Elma Middle School – 805 W Main Elma

Feb. 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Quat sanitizing solution is between 200 PPM and 300 PPM.

Chicken Alfredo is made at the HS and reheated on-site.

Great Temperature control and proper hygiene practice observed.

North Beach Middle/Senior High – 336 State Rt 115 Ocean Shores

Feb. 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Pasta salad in the walk-in was made/assembled today, but is for service tomorrow. Salad is date marked as required. These types of foods are made in advance to facilitate proper temperature control prior to service and delivery to other schools. Keep up the good work.

Ocean Shores IGA – 101 E Chance a La Mer NE Ocean Shores

Feb. 17 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: Tomatoes being were being sliced before being washed.

Corrective Actions: Thoroughly rinse raw fruits and vegetables before cutting, combining with other ingredients, cooking, or serving. Corrected by discarding tomatoes.

2: Raw pork stored above ready-to-eat sausage and raw chicken stored above raw pork in open-air refrigerator. No signs of cross contamination.

Corrective Actions: Raw products must be stored down and away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Raw chicken must be below or away from raw pork. Corrected by moving ready-to-eat sausage and moving the chicken below the pork.

3: Commercially prepared clam chowder was reheating in the soup warmer. Frozen soup was put directly into the warmer. Currently at 68°F.

Corrective Actions: Commercially prepared food must be reheated for hot holding and must be reheated to 135°F within 2 hours. Corrected by reconditioning food.

Additional Comments

Cell phone on top of food service knife in the deli. Knife was washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Do not store personal items on top of food service utensils.

Date marking missing on one container of sliced turkey in the reach-in. Date marking used properly on everything else.

Wash in-use utensils for hot case.

Do not keep in-use utensils on dry rags.

Note: condenser for walk-in fridge will be replaced soon. It is on backorder. No temperature issues were observed.

Ocosta Elementary – 2480 Montesano St South Westport

Feb. 19 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Bleach Solution (wiping cloth) is 100 PPM.

Foods are being date marked as required. Foods are marked the day the are prepared.

Dishwasher is high heat sanitizer. Rinse temperature is 195 degrees F.

Everything looks good.