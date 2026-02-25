Driver airlifted after collision on SR 105

Grays Harbor Scanner first reported that a 20-year-old Hoquiam man was seriously injured Tuesday night following a two-vehicle collision on State route 105 near milepost 39, just outside of Markham.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Investigators say both vehicles were traveling northbound on SR 105 when the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass another vehicle in a designated no-passing zone. During the maneuver, the Silverado struck a 2001 Honda Civic.

The Chevrolet came to rest in the southbound shoulder, while the Honda stopped on the northbound shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Koda M. Ortuno, 20, of Hoquiam, sustained injuries and was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment. Authorities reported that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He is facing a charge of second-degree negligent driving.

The driver of the Honda, Sandra D. Hollingsworth, 57, of Aberdeen, and her passenger, Kim A. Valentine, 63, of Aberdeen, were not injured. Both were also wearing seatbelts.

The Chevrolet Silverado was declared totaled and removed by Aberdeen Auto Wrecking. The Honda Civic sustained reportable damage.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic along SR 105 was impacted while crews responded to the scene.