Ocean City drainage district commissioners appointed

Stan Sturgeon, Michelle Wiley and Jon Schleiger have been appointed as the very first commissioners of the newly formed Ocean City drainage district by the Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). The trio will run, oversee and administer the district.

According to a County resolution, “On February 10, 2026, a special election of the qualified voters within the boundaries of an Ocean City Drainage District was held with the majority of votes cast for approving formation and establishment of the District. … The Board hereby formally establishes an Ocean City Drainage District as approved by the voters through the aforementioned special election and cause the District to be recorded.”

The creation of the drainage district passed easily — 235 (80.48%) to 57 (19.52%).

Ahead of Tuesday’s BOCC meeting, consultant Scott Boettcher of SBGH-Partners said, “This is great news for the local community and their effort to play a significant and lasting role in flood hazard reduction throughout Ocean City, Connor Creek, and SR 109.”

Boettcher and area residents spearheaded this initiative which has been several years in the making. At a December BOCC meeting, Boettcher recapped the history of flooding in the region and the causes and issues along Connor Creek and state Route 109 north of Hogans Corner.

“The district itself is based on the watershed of Connor Creek; it is large to the east of the highway. All those parcels flow down toward the highway, you can see Connor Creek paralleling the ocean traveling north before it empties out near Copalis Beach,” Boettcher said. “That’s a long gradient and keeping that free and clear does wonders to help this system work. … We have had a tremendous amount of success with Connor Creek. We have addressed an issue that people have been complaining about for decades. People decided this time around to get involved personally and volunteer their time.”

The justification for forming such a special district, which was presented to residents in November, read, “Connor Creek watershed (Ocean City) presents a chronic, complex, and historically unaddressed flooding problem adversely affecting North Beach residents, visitors, businesses, and emergency responders alike that has steadily gotten worse since about 1987, serves as a microcosm of flooding issues up and down North Beach, warrants immediate and significant action, and — in its solutions — serves as a model for others.”

According to the November presentation, the benefits to forming a drainage district include creating a dedicated, organized local entity focused on Ocean City/SR 109 flood mitigation that will be governed, administered, and managed locally. As an entity, the district will be able to contract with others, is eligible for grants, loans, public funding, etc., and will have the ability to prioritize projects and activities.

While the district will be able to apply for grants, loans, and appropriations, recruit volunteers, and hold fundraisers, it will also have taxing authority and could assess taxes.

The district will monitor and notch beaver dams, clean/clear culverts, sponsor and implement an “Ocean City Drainage Improvement Project,” educate and inform, monitor, understand and build knowledge about local flooding, explore the upper watershed, solicit volunteers, engage partners such as the Washington departments of Transportation and Fish and Wildlife, and build community. The drainage district will seek to keep Connor Creek open for flow, improve water conveyance and evacuate water through public right-of-ways along the SR 109 corridor, evacuate high-flows at historic overflow points during king tides and slow, reduce or redirect flow from upland areas.

Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines will administer oaths of office and formally swear in the newly appointed commissioners on Thursday, Feb. 26.

If any of the three wish to continue in their role as Ocean City drainage district commissioner, Sturgeon, Wiley and Schleiger will each have to declare their candidacy and participate in the primary and general election process.