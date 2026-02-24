BOCC appoints Walker as Prosecuting Attorney

The Grays Harbor County Board of County Commissioners consisting of Georgia Miller, Rick Hole and Vickie Raines appointed Jason Walker (D) as the County’s prosecuting attorney effective Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Walker succeeds Norma Tillotson (D), who resigned at the end of 2025 with one year left in her term. Tillotson was appointed to the post in March 2021 after Katherine Svoboda was elected as superior court judge. She then won the 2022 election unopposed.

Walker, who previously served as Grays Harbor County chief criminal deputy prosectuor from Dec. 2011 to Dec. 2022, takes over for Georgia Stearns who has been serving as the acting prosecuting attorney since the first of the year. Walker was selected from a trio of nominees put forth by the Grays Harbor Democrats that also included Mac Jardine and Brian Lane.

The three nominees underwent an interview process during a special BOCC meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 17. However, after an executive session to discuss the matter, the BOCC chose not to take action at that time.

If Walker desires to stay in the role beyond the end of Tillotson’s current term, he will have to declare his candidacy and participate in the primary and general election process.

Although candidate filing week for the 2026 election isn’t until May 4–8, 2026, current Grays Harbor County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford (R) has launched his campaign for the highest paid elected office in the county with an annual salary of $237,460. The 18-day primary voting window opens on July 17 and primary day is Aug. 4. The general election 18-day voting period begins on Oct. 16 with election day set for Nov. 3.