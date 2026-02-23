School levies, drainage district pass in February special election
Published 1:30 am Monday, February 23, 2026
Several ballot measures passed in the February 2026 special election, which was certified on Friday, including school levies and the formation of the Ocean City drainage district. Only bonds to improve safety, security and school facilities in McCleary failed to pass.
The vote count was last updated Friday, Feb. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Of the 30,618 registered voters in Grays Harbor County, 9,196 ballots (30%) were accepted.
Bond measures fund capital construction projects and require a 60% supermajority to pass. Local levies require 50% of votes to pass and provide ongoing funding for educational programs that aren’t funded by the state, including extracurricular activities, support staff and technology.
Here are the official results:
Ocean City
Drainage District Creation
Yes: 163 (81%)
No: 39 (19%)
McCleary
Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 392 (50.45%)
Levy No: 385 (49.55%)
Mason County voters
Levy Yes: 3 (38%)
Levy No: 5 (62%)
Bonds to Improve safety, security and school facilities
Grays Harbor County Voters
Approved: 335 (43.45%)
Rejected: 436 (56.55%)
Mason County voters
Approved: 3 (38%)
Rejected: 5 (62%)
Cosmopolis
School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 281 (60.69%)
Levy No: 182 (39.31%)
Capital Levy for Tech
Levy Yes: 285 (62.09%)
Levy No: 174 (37.91%)
Mary M Knight School
School Education Enrichment Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 10 (32.26%)
Levy No: 21 (66.74%)
Mason County voters
Levy Yes: 199 (60.67%)
Levy No: 129 (39.33%)
Ocosta School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 646 (61.29%)
Levy No: 408 (38.71%)
Pacific County voters
Levy Yes: 144 (66.98%)
Levy No: 71 (33.02%)
Hoquiam School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 989 (57.2%)
Levy No: 740 (42.8%)
Wishkah Valley School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Yes: 155 (72.09%)
No: 60 (27.91%)
Elma School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 957 (57.34%)
Levy No: 712 (42.66%)
Mason County voters
Levy Yes: 24 (30.77%)
Levy No: 54 (69.23%)
Satsop School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 91 (79.13%)
Levy No: 24 (20.87%)
North Beach School District
Renewal EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 1,890 (63.57%)
Levy No: 1,083 (36.43%)
Lake Quinault School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 103 (64.78%)
Levy No: 56 (35.22%)