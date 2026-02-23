Razor Clam and Seafood fest’s schedule comes into focus

Coinciding with the first day of spring, the 2026 Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, sponsored by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, is set for March 20-22 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Approximately 5,000 people attended last year’s festival despite blustery weather. In recent weeks, the schedule and menu for the annual spring festival kickoff event has started to come into sharp focus.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to celebrate all things seafood at the 2026 shindig with razor clams, fresh whole Dungeness crab, clam chowder, raw oyster bar, fish and chips, scallops, crab shooters, salmon, crab boil, smash burgers, Russian dumplings, funnel cakes and more.

You can enjoy a fresh Dungeness crab meal complete with herbed potatoes and coleslaw – advanced tickets are recommended to guarantee your crab dinner. On Sunday, come for the special Crab Eggs Benedict and Bloody Mary/Mimosa Brunch-advanced tickets required.

Clam Gun Decorating Contest

All ages welcome — decorate a clam gun or shovel any way you like (doesn’t need to be functional, just fabulous).

Ribbons, prizes, and a $900 concrete Seattle Seahawks bench for Best in Show

Bring entries Friday, March 20

Voting Saturday, March 21

Winners announced Sunday, March 22

Festival Schedule

Friday, March 20

Vendor village 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor food booths 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowder tasting 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live music

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM DJs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Vendor village 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crab dinner 11 a.m.

Outdoor food booths 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowder WINNER announced at 4:40 p.m.

Live music

SR 109 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raucous — 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerswerver — 5 to 7 p.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM DJs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Vendor village 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crab dinner 11 a.m.

Outdoor food booths 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crab Benedict brekkie 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last seating at 1 p.m.)

Live music

Shades of Grey — noon to 2 p.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM DJs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is free to attend. Visit the festival’s Facebook page or website for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/RazorClamFestival