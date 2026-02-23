Quinault Nation Enterprises named GGHI 2025 Q4 Member of the Quarter

Quinault Nation Enterprises is composed of the Quinault Wellness Center, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino (pictured), Q-Mart, Taholah Mercantile, Quinault Pride and Jolly Roger Seafood, Quinault Land and Timber and the Amanda Park Trading Post.

On Thursday, representatives of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) headed north to Taholah to present the Member of the Quarter Award for Q4 of 2025 to Quinault Nation Enterprises (QNE).

QNE is composed of the Quinault Wellness Center, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, Q-Mart, Taholah Mercantile, Quinault Pride and Jolly Roger Seafood, Quinault Land and Timber and the Amanda Park Trading Post.

GGHI CEO Darrin Raines presented the award and made congratulatory remarks.

“We are honored to be here today to celebrate Quinault Nation Enterprises as an outstanding supporter and partner in our community,” Raines said. “QNE is the largest employer in Grays Harbor County and has made an incredible difference in the health care of our community, as well as with their many lines of business. QNE donates to United Way of Grays Harbor, local Grays Harbor schools, Salvation Army and many others.”

Pierre Augare, chair of the Quinault Enterprise Board, accepted the award on behalf of the Quinault Indian Nation.

“Our mission has always been about more than just business. It’s about serving our community and building long-term sustainability. Many people see our enterprises individually. Together, they represent something much bigger. We also partner with Willis Enterprises, another major employer in the region, expanding the ripple effect of jobs creation and economic activities throughout Grays Harbor County. The foundation of land, stewardship, and responsible management made the growth of our other enterprises possible,” Augare said. “Collectively, Quinault Nation Enterprises is one of the largest employers in Gray’s Harbor County. We employ hundreds of people and reinvest millions of dollars annually into the local economy through wages, benefits, partnerships and services. Our goal isn’t just profitability, it’s sustainability, stability and service and building enterprises that strengthen the tribe while also strengthening Grays Harbor County. Thank you again for the recognition. We look forward to continuing the growth and responsibility and serving the community for generations to come.”

After the presentation, members of QNE and GGHI posed for photos and guests were afforded the opportunity to partake in refreshments.

Quinault Nation Enterprises, along with Grays Harbor Stamp Works, Jodesha Broadcasting and Elma Grocery Outlet, is now eligible for GGHI’s 2025 Member of the Year Award, which will be presented at the GGHI Leader’s Banquet and Business Recognition Awards at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino on Friday, May 15.