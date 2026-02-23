Multiple departments respond to Aberdeen house fire

At 9:12 a.m. on Wednesday, the Aberdeen Fire Department (AFD) along with the Hoquiam and Cosmopolis fire departments were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the 100 block of East Lovett Street in Aberdeen.

On duty personnel arrived to find an exterior wall fire with smoke and flames showing from the bravo or left side of the one-and-a-half story structure. All occupants were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of the Aberdeen Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the structure. There were no reported injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.

“The Aberdeen Fire Department would like to acknowledge the quick reaction of a passing Grays Harbor Transit Driver who deployed a fire extinguisher which saved the structure from further damage as well and aided in the prevention of injuries to its inhabitants,” AFD said via press release.