Muir’s three sends Elma to state with win over Hoquiam

Twice this season, the Elma Eagles lost to Hoquiam by one point, with late-game heroics figuring into each game.

But with either a trip to state or the end of the season looming, it was the Eagles that beat the buzzer.

Gavin Muir’s clutch three with just over four seconds left in the game proved to be the difference as Elma advanced to the state tournament with a 70-67 win over Hoquiam in a 1A District 4 elimination game on Saturday at Centralia High School.

The Eagles (15-9 overall) got off to a rough start after trailing the Grizzlies (13-11) 18-9 in the first quarter and, after Hoquiam senior Joey Bozich got hot with 11 points in the second frame, trailed 37-27 at halftime.

Hoquiam opened the second half with a Bozich free-throw line jump shot followed by a cut and layup from junior guard Ryker Maxfield to extend its lead to 14 points, putting Elma on the brink of having the door close on its season and hopes for a state berth.

Rather than fold, the Eagles began to chip away at the Hoquiam lead.

Elma got to within double digits when Muir hit a shot in the paint to make it a 42-34 game at the 3:40 mark of the period followed by a Trey Yeager three to cut the deficit to 46-41 with 1:46 to play in the third.

In the final minute, Hoquiam junior guard Lincoln Niemi hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 50-43, but Muir followed with a short jumper in the paint to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 50-45 at the end of the third quarter.

A Bozich three put Hoquiam up 55-47 with just under seven minutes left in the game and held a 59-52 lead after Niemi fed Bozich on a high-post cut around a screen with 4:38 to play.

Elma cut the lead to three at 61-58 when senior forward Isaac McGaffey hit a turnaround jumper in the paint with 3:07 on the clock.

But Hoquiam responded when freshman K.J. McCoy scored on an offensive rebound to make it a 63-58 game with 2:52 left.

Yeager responded with a three and Elma would tie the game at 63-63 when a Grizzlies giveaway turned into a McGaffey breakaway layup.

“Just stay in the confines of what we’ve always tried to do regards to our offense,” said Elma head coach Matt Ferrier of his message to his team down double-digits in the third quarter. “At the same time, heading into the fourth quarter, let’s get (Hoquiam’s lead) down to six. … They did exactly what they needed to do.”

“Coach (Ferrier) was just saying to keep our heads in the game, stay aggressive and keep attacking their zone,” Muir said of Elma’s comeback. “Just compete. Stay in the game. We are a better basketball team. We know what we are capable of and attack and score.”

McGaffey gave Elma the lead when he took a feed from guard Tanner Moe and scored under the hoop, but Hoquiam responded with a Niemi drive and layup to tie the game at 65-all with 52 seconds remaining.

A Muir basket in the paint off a Yeager assist followed by another Bozich cut and layup off a feed from Niemi made the score 67-67 with 21.8 seconds left.

Elma moved the ball to the front court and called timeout with 9.8 seconds remaining to set up the final play.

The ball was inbounded to McGaffey just outside the 3-point elbow. Elma’s leading scorer looked for room then moved the ball to Muir at the opposite elbow. The sophomore wasted no time, putting up a catch-and-shoot three that splashed in with 4.5 seconds on the clock.

“I don’t usually take those shots and the play wasn’t designed for me to take that shot,” Muir said. “I was open, took the shot and it went in. It felt good coming off the hand. It was the quickest shot I ever took, but I was confident.”

With no timeouts left and the clock still running, Hoquiam was unable to get another shot up, securing Elma’s nail-biting 70-67 victory.

“I was hyped,” Muir said of his game-winner and going to state. “It’s a surreal feeling. I’ve never had a feeling like that in any sport I’ve ever played. … Hitting that shot to go to state, giving the seniors a couple of more games. It was amazing. We all have an amazing friendship and it’s a great feeling.”

Muir led Elma with 22 points – 12 in the fourth quarter – on 10-of-15 shooting (67%) to go along with nine rebounds and three assists.

“You look at the game he had previous to that shot, he had his best offensive game at the varsity level of his career. Pretty cool for him to have that. … He was ready to catch and shoot. There was no hesitation in the shot. … He’s a smart kid. He knew he had to get the shot up and he stuck it.”

McGaffey (19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) and Yeager (14 pts., 4 reb., 2 ast.) also scored in double figures for Elma, which shot 48% (29-60 FG) as a team and went 8 of 13 from the free-throw line (62%).

Hoquiam was led by Bozich with a game-high 22 points while Abbott (12 pts., 12 reb.) and McCoy (12 pts., 10 reb.) each recorded double-doubles in the game.

Maxfield also scored in double figures with 10 points while Niemi led Hoquiam with eight assists.

The Grizzlies shot 43% from the floor (27-63 FG) and converted 7-of-9 free throws (78%).

“What a great basketball game played by two really evenly-matched teams with two different styles. That’s why basketball is so great. Great job by Coach Ferrier and he always does a top notch job with his program,” Hoquiam head coach Jeff Niemi said, who was head coach at Elma before taking the Grizzlies job. “It’s bittersweet for me to see kids that I’ve known for years and know to be awesome kids shine like Yeager and Muir to break our heart. Really, that team is full of great kids. They deserve it and major kudos to them on outstanding performances. It’s been a true honor to get to coach and now coach against Isaac McGaffey.”

Coming up one game short of a trip to the state tournament, Coach Niemi gave thanks to his coaches and outgoing seniors.

“I’d like to thank my coaching staff Ed Dawson, Zac Reynvaan and Daniel Chavez for all of their hard work and commitment to the program,” he said. “Finally, I’d like to say thank you to my seniors Joey Bozich and Ryan Pullar. They gave us their heart and did everything we asked. We will truly miss their leadership and maturity. Grizzly Nation we will be back.”

Elma earned a No. 14 seed in the 16-team state tournament and will face No. 11 Overlake in a first-round elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Issaquah High School.

“It’s incredible,” said Ferrier, who returns to the state tournament after missing out the previous two seasons. “The last two years, we came up empty-handed. We had a group of seniors that have been on those teams the last couple years and haven’t felt the other side of that equation and today they got the opportunity to do it. It took some special play and a lot of resilience. … We played a great second half of basketball, had an opportunity to win at the buzzer and we did.”

Elma 9 18 18 25 – 70

Hoquiam 18 19 13 17 – 67

Scoring: Elma – Muir 22, McGaffey 19, Yeager 14, Moe 5, Moreno 4, Myer 3. Hoquiam – Bozich 22, Abbott 12, McCoy 12, Maxfield 10, Niemi 9, Byron 2.