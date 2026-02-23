Evans convicted on nine counts of possession of depictions of child pornography

On Thursday, Feb. 19, 24-year-old Wolf Evans of Ocean Shores was found guilty in Grays Harbor Superior Court on nine counts of possession of depictions of child pornography in the first degree.

The prosecutor on the case, Daniel Crawford, also asked the judge to consider aggravators on all of the charges due to the victims being vulnerable children. The defendant was remanded into custody at the conclusion of the two-day trial with sentencing scheduled for March 20. Evans faces more than 50 years in prison.

“This is about accountability in our community. This Prosecutors office, together with our outstanding law enforcement will protect our most vulnerable victims. And in this case there are many,” Crawford said. “Children deserve safety, dignity and a community that will protect them. Their voice was heard today, the offender was removed from our community to prey on children no more.”

This case began in April of 2025 after the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) field office. GHCSO detectives immediately began investigating the incident that led them to serving a search warrant at a residence in Ocean Shores. The suspect was then taken into custody at that time.

GHCSO detectives are members of a local ICAC taskforce who regularly investigate these types of horrendous sex crimes. Due to sensitive nature of the investigations and to protect the victims, GHCSO frequently chooses not to publicize the outcome of the investigations.