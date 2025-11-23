Wishkah Valley well-represented on 1B Coastal all-league football team

League-champion Wishkah Valley won several top league awards as the 1B Coastal 6-man League announced its all-league football team for the 2025 season.

The undefeated Loggers had three players named to the league’s top awards.

Kohl Brandner earned a share of the League MVP with Clallam Bay’s William Hull; Wishkah’s Evan Davenport was named the league’s Offensive MVP; and the Loggers’ Boady Dhooghe earned co-Defensive MVP honors with Mary M. Knight’s Jordan Wood.

Wishkah Valley head coach Eric Erickson was named the league’s Coach of the Year and Wishkah’s Drew Stewart (quarterback) and Charlie Guzman (defensive tackle) were named to the First Team.

Lake Quinault’s Blake Hart (offensive lineman), Duncan Gage (defensive back) and Otto Merrill (defensive end) were named to the league’s First Team.

The full all-league list is as follows:

2025 1B Coastal All-League 6-man Football Team

Co-League MVP: William Hull, Clallam Bay; Kohl Brandner, Wishkah Valley

Offensive MVP: Evan Davenport, Wishkah Valley

Co-Defensive MVP: Jordan Wood, Mary M. Knight; Boady Dhooghe, Wishkah Valley

Coach of the Year: Eric Erickson, Wishkah Valley

Sportsmanship: Mary M. Knight

First Team

Quarterback: Drew Stewart, Wishkah Valley.

Offensive linemen: Blake Hart, Lake Quinault; Deakyn Bullington, MMK; Chase Tupper, MMK.

Running backs: Nathan Yerkes, Washington School for the Deaf; Ryder Lake, MMK.

Receiver: Kayden Vincent, Clallam Bay.

Defensive tackle: Charlie Guzman, Wishkah Valley.

Defensive back: Duncan Gage, Lake Quinault; Cyrus Gossett-Plitte, Clallam Bay.

Linebackers: Michael McCullough, WSD; Gabe Walters, MMK.

Defensive ends: Hunter Hulford, MMK; Otto Merrill, Lake Quinault.

Kicker: Cyrus Gossett-Plitte, Clallam Bay.

Honorable Mention

Blake McNally, Clallam Bay; Quentin Haskey, Wishkah Valley; Josh Ellis, Wishkah Valley.