Sports Brief for Thursday, May 29, 2025

Aberdeen’s state-championship softball team to be honored with parade on Monday

The Aberdeen High School state-championship softball team will be honored with a parade and celebration at 1 p.m. on Monday in downtown Aberdeen followed by a rally at the high school.

The planned parade route will go west on Market Street then south on Alder followed by a easterly turn on East Heron Street then north on G Street and back up to the school, where the team will be greeted by the Bobcats band in the south parking lot (subject to change).

The parade is more of a “slow roll” through town, according to Bobcats athletic director John Crabb and will not block off any streets nor have a major impact on traffic.