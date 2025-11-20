Raymond-South Bend’s Baugher named Pacific League volleyball MVP

Also: Ravens’ Koski, North Beach’s Goldman, Reither named to First Team

Raymond-South Bend standout Ava Baugher was named the Most Valuable Player as the Pacific League announced its all-league volleyball team for the 2025 season.

Baugher, a senior middle blocker, was named league MVP after leading the league-champion Ravens with 183 kills (3.1 kills per set) and 149 blocks (2.5 per set).

An adept all-around player that can play anywhere on the court, Baugher was among the team leaders in digs (225), assists (132) and at the service line (92.7% service, 29 aces).

Baugher was joined on the First Team by fellow Ravens senior middle blocker Kassie Koski, who also filled up the stat sheet with a 95% service rating, 126 kills, 118 total blocks and a team-high 283 digs).

A pair of North Beach Hyaks were also named to the First Team as senior hitter Jazmine Goldman and sophomore hitter Brooklynn Reither were named to the league’s top squad.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Raymond-South Bend senior middle blocker Kassie Koski, seen here in a file photo, was named to the 2025 2B Pacific All-League Volleyball Team First Team.

2025 Pacific All-League Volleyball Team

MVP: Ava Baugher, Raymond-South Bend

Coaches of the year: Nessa Lemalu, Chief Leschi; Jenn LeDuke, Forks

Sportsmanship Award: Forks

First Team

Kassie Koski, Raymond-South Bend; Jazmine Goldman, North Beach; Brooklynn Reither, North Beach; Chloe Gaydeski, Forks; Karee Neel, Forks; Bailey Johnson, Forks.

Second Team

Sierra Stepp, RSB; Ava Pine-Isaksen, RSB; Macey Enlow, RSB; Macenzie Osborne, North Beach; Bella Minkiewitz-Ramirez, North Beach; Jamie Rupert, Ilwaco; Avery Dilley, Forks.

Honorable Mention

Chief Leschi: Arica Wiley.

Forks: Kaylin Crowder, Fynlie Peters.

Ilwaco: Madison Key, Jayden Patana, Sophia Bailey, Hannah Rupert.

North Beach: Aleigha MacDonald, Elka Cox.

RSB: Mayelin Torres-Quintana, Jordynn Sedy, Olivia White-Kelley.