Prep Volleyball Roundup: Willapa Valley snaps Raymond-South Bend’s win streak with 3-1 victory

Willapa Valley beat Raymond-South Bend and Hoquiam won on Senior Night as we review Twin Harbors prep volleyball games.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Willapa Valley 3, Raymond-South Bend 1

Willapa Valley snapped Raymond-South Bend’s win streak with a 3-1 victory on Thursday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (11-4) defeated the Ravens (10-4) in a non-league rivalry match 25-18, 25-14, 20-25 and 25-16.

“Tonight was our best showing of the season so far,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “RSB is strong and we knew we’d need to rely on our defense getting some big plays as well as consistent attacking. We didn’t give up on the ball easily and I really like that. I’m happy with our passing, it has to be on to utilize our attackers. We stayed focused in long rallies and played smart.”

Kempton added that after dropping the third set to the Ravens, she “wasn’t sure how the rest of the match would go,” as the Vikings have been inconsistent in four-five set matches this season.

But Valley rallied to get back into an offensive rhythm to take the match.

“We got back into system mid-fourth set and played steady volleyball from there on out,” she said. “We’ve been working on attacking the ball more even when out of system and I thought the girls really improved on that tonight. It was an all around team effort from everyone on the court and off and I’m happy for the girls to get this win.”

Vikings sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton had a huge game with 17 kills and four blocks while senior middle blocker Paislee Hurley made an impact with 15 kills and three blocks in the contest.

The defeat was the first in the past five games for Raymond-South Bend.

“It was a frustrating loss,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “We struggled defensively and that was the difference, I think. There were some long rallies and it was great to see us play so hard. We did some great things, but we couldn’t score when we needed to.”

The Ravens were led by senior Sierra Stepp (14 digs); senior middle blocker Ava Baugher (11 digs, 11 kills) and senior middle blocker Kassie Koski (11 digs, 7 kills).

RSB hosts Ilwaco in a 2B Pacific League game at 7 p.m. on Monday in South Bend.

Valley closes out the regular season with a 1B Coastal League game against Ocosta at 7 p.m. on Monday in Menlo.

RSB 18 14 25 16 – 1

Willapa Valley 25 25 20 25 – 3

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (8 digs, 8 assists); Koski (13-13 service, 11 digs, 4 assists, 7 kills); Stepp (16-17 service, ace, 14 digs, 5 kills); Baugher (10-11 service, 11 digs, 3 assists, 11 kills); Enlow (10-10 service, 11 digs, 6 kills); Pine (6-6 service, ace, 7 assists); Sedy (3 digs); Lewis (2 digs); White-Kelley (13-14 service, ace, 11 digs); Warnstadt (4 digs). WV – Channell (3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs); Keeton (2 aces, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs, 3 assists); Barnum (2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs); Hodel (ace, kill, 5 digs, assist); Hurley (15 kills, 3 blocks, dig, assist); Sipp (13 digs).

~~~

Hoquiam 3, Elma 0

Hoquiam celebrated its Senior Night with a straight-set victory over Elma on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

The Grizzlies (8-7, 4-3 1A Evergreen) defeated the winless Eagles (0-14, 0-7) by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-12.

“I’m happy with how we played tonight and how we finished each set strong,” Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich said. “They’re really playing for each other right now and having fun on the court, which has been translating into wins.”

As a team, Hoquiam had 16 aces in the match as well as had a solid passing game, according to Bozich.

“Serving was a strong stat for us and our passing was fantastic tonight,” she said. “Between Avery Brodhead, Ashlyn Aberle, Kacee Kruger and Keren Parra passing in system, we were able to run a great offense.”

Junior setter Mya Standstipher had 25 assists and went a perfect 13 for 13 with three aces from the service line to lead the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam junior outside hitter Hallie Burgess had 10 kills on 19 swings without an error to lead the Grizzlies offense.

Hoquiam honored six seniors – Lily Beeson, Keren Parra, Ashlyn Aberle, Kacee Kruger, Clara Quigg and Sydney Gordon – on Senior Night.

“There is so much I could say about them but to sum it up, they will be incredibly missed with their leadership and their kind hearts,” Bozich said.

Hoquiam faces Rochester in the regular-season finale at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

Elma 12 18 12 – 0

Hoquiam 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (9 digs); Standstipher (25 assists, 13-13 service, 3 aces); Gordon (7 kills); Kennedy (8 kills); Burgess (10 kills). Elma – Escoffon (2 kills, block assist); Bossard (4 kills, 2 aces, dig); Lindley (3 assists, dig); Maners (2 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs); Sackrider (2 kills, ace, 8 digs); Carter (2 kills, 4 digs, block assist); Kanios (7 kills, assist, 3 digs, block, 2 block assists); Pineda Moreno (8 digs); O’Gorman (3 digs).

~~~

Other games

Aberdeen 3, Shelton 1

Taholah 3, Wishkah Valley 0

Mary M. Knight 3, Ocosta 0

North Beach 3, Chief Leschi 0