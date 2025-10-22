Prep Volleyball Roundup: Hoquiam upends Tenino for key league victory

Hoquiam won a key league game while Montesano secure a league title as we review Thursday’s Twin Harbors prep volleyball games.

~~~

Hoquiam 3, Tenino 1

The Hoquiam Grizzlies put themselves in position to secure the second spot in the 1A Evergreen League with a 3-1 win over Tenino on Tuesday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

Entering the contest, the Grizzlies (7-7 overall, 3-3 1A Evergreen) trailed the Beavers (8-8, 4-3) by 1.5 games for second place in the 1A Evergreen League standings, with Tenino beating Hoquiam in five sets when the two teams first met back on Oct. 2.

That meant Hoquiam knew what they needed to do: Beat Tenino in less than five games to hold a tiebreaker over the Beavers.

The Grizzlies did just that, beating Tenino 25-20, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-23.

“Tenino was scrappy as always and we really responded well tonight,” said Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich, who added her team showed resiliency in coming back to win the fourth set despite being down by as much as seven points. “That is something we’ve been putting a lot of focus into, is finishing strong, which we’ve struggled with often this season.”

A sloth of Grizzlies played a role in the victory.

Junior setter Mya Standstipher had a whopping 39 assists, mostly to hitters Hallie Burgess (17 kills) and Aaliyah Kennedy (16 kills) to lead the offense.

Sophomore Avery Brodhead had 16 digs while Bozich cited the performances of Clara Quigg, Sydney Gordon and Piper Stankavich for their defense at the net.

“Everyone really contributed in some way tonight whether it was getting a hand on the ball in the front row or making a great hustle play in the back,” she said. “Overall, I’m really happy with how we’re playing right now and with their chemistry on the court. We’re headed in the right direction before districts and I’m so proud of every one of these girls.”

Hoquiam hosts Elma at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday followed by its final league game of the season at Rochester on Tuesday.

If the Grizzlies win both games, the No. 2 league playoff seed is theirs.

Tenino 20 25 14 23 – 1

Hoquiam 25 23 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (16 digs); Standstipher (39 assists, 4 kills, 7 digs); Burgess (17 kills); Kennedy (16 kills, 12 digs).

~~~

Montesano 3, Rochester 0

Montesano locked up the 1A Evergreen League title with a straight-set sweep over Rochester on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

Needing a win or a Tenino loss to lock up the outright league championship, the Bulldogs (9-6, 7-0 1A Evergreen) took care of business against the Warriors (4-10, 2-4), cruising to a 25-16, 25-11 and 25-8 victory.

Playing in its second game in as many nights, Montesano tussled with Rochester through a back-and-forth 15 points of the first set.

That all changed with senior libero Bentley Warne took the service line, leading to a point streak to give the Bulldogs some separation.

“We were a little slow out of the gate, but seemed to get it together and got more in our rhythm and got back to doing the things that we do well, which is playing good defense and getting the ball to our hitters,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “That’s always our goal.”

Warne also had a long service streak to close out the third set, finishing a perfect 23 of 23 from the service stripe to go along with a team-best 12 digs in the game.

“Bentley got hot at the right time in the first and third sets,” Dickinson said. “She’s been serving really well, which is nice to see and really helps us.”

Montesano sophomores Violet Prince (11 kills) and Jordyn Perry (10 kills) led the Bulldogs in kills while setter Makena Blancas had 29 assists in the game.

With the win combined with Tenino’s loss to Hoquiam, Montesano secured the league title and No. 1 playoff spot out of the 1A Evergreen League.

“I’m just super proud of our girls,” Dickinson said. “We talked about that 2-5 start, but they just kept working hard and got better every day. I’m really proud of them. They earned it and I couldn’t be prouder to be their coach.”

Montesano hosts Elma in the regular-season finale at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Montesano 25 25 25 – 3

Rochester 16 11 8 – 0

Leading players: Montesano – Warne (23-23 service, 12 digs); Perry (10 kills); V. Prince (11 kills); Blancas (29 assists); Gooding (5 kills); Bennefeld (4 kills).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 3, North Beach 1

Raymond-South Bend remained unbeaten in 2B Pacific League play with a 3-1 victory over North Beach on Tuesday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (8-3, 5-0 2B Pacific) won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-8 before dropping Game 3 to the Hyaks (8-5, 3-2) 27-25.

RSB rallied to take the fourth set 25-15 to remain in first place in the league standings.

Sophomore hitter Macey Enlow had a double-double with 13 digs and 10 kills to go along with a perfect 19-19 service performance to lead the Ravens.

Setter Mayelin Torres Quintana (11 assists), middle blockers Kassie Koski (15-15 service, 11 digs, 9 kills) and Ava Baugher (17 assists, 9 kills) and defensive specialist Olivia White-Kelley (13-13 service, 15 digs) also made key contributions to the RSB victory.

“Tonight was a night of momentum shifts. Most of the time momentum was in our favor, but Game 3 was not one of those times,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “There were lots of long rallies. In Game 3, the points just didn’t go our way. Jordynn Sedy (9 digs) did a great job of keeping balls alive and keeping is in those long rallies. Olivia White-Kelley and Kassie Koski had strong defensive games for us. It was a good win.”

RSB faces Elma in a non-league game at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Elma.

North Beach 19 8 27 15 – 1

RSB 25 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (16-18 service, 3 digs 11 assists, kill); Koski (15-15 service, ace, 11 digs, 9 kills); Stepp (11-11 service, 2 aces, 7 digs, 5 kills); Baugher (8-10 service, ace, 6 digs, 17 assists, 9 kills); Enlow (19-19 service, 2 aces, 13 digs, 10 kills); Pine (9-10 service, 8 digs, 2 assists); Sedy (9 digs, assist); San (4-5 service, 7 digs); Lewis (6 digs); White-Kelley (13-13 service, 15 digs).

~~~

Naselle 3, Ocosta 0

Ocosta fell in straight sets to first-place Naselle 3-0 on Tuesday in Westport.

The Wildcats (5-9, 5-4 1B Coastal) lost to the Comets (12-2, 10-0) by scores of 25-19, 25-7 and 26-24.

Ocosta was led by Veronica Gruber and Shae-Lynn Thurston with 19 and 13 digs, respectively, and were credited by the Ocosta coaching staff for their “stellar defense.”

The Wildcats honored Thurston and setter Millie Tucker (5 assists) on Senior Night.

Ocosta sits in fourth place in the 1B Coastal League and will face Mary M. Knight at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mary M. Knight High School.

Naselle 25 25 26 – 3

Ocosta 19 7 24 – 0

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (19 digs), Thurston (13 digs); M. Tucker (5 assists); Weimar (2 aces).

~~~

Willapa Valley 3, Mary M. Knight 0

Willapa Valley battled through fatigue en route to a straight-set victory over Mary M. Knight on Tuesday at Mary M. Knight High School.

One day after a five-set loss to Pe Ell, the Vikings (10-4, 8-3 1B Coastal) overcame a slow start to beat the Owls (7-8, 4-7) 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21.

“Started out a little sluggish tonight, coming off a five-set match the previous night. Mary M. Knight is scrappy and made tons of hustle plays. They don’t let the ball drop often,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We began to find our rhythm halfway through the second set and got the ball to our attackers. Serving was mostly consistent tonight and errors were limited, which has been a focus of ours the last few games.”

The Vikings were led by sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton with 14 kills and senior setter Lauren Matlock with 15 assists.

Valley sits a half-game up on Taholah for second place in the 1B Coastal League and will host Raymond-South Bend in a non-league contest at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

MMK 20 17 21 – 0

Leading players: WV – Matlock (3 aces, 3 digs, 15 assists); Keeton (3 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks); Hodel (2 aces, block, assist); Barnum (ace, kill, dig); Hurley (7 kills, block); Channell (kill, dig); Sipp (3 digs); Jones (2 digs); Neva (assist); Young (assist).

~~~

Other games

W.F. West 3, Aberdeen 2

Darrington 3, Taholah 1

Lake Quinault 3, Wishkah Valley 0