Prep Roundup: Montesano ties Klahowya in matchup of state powers

Here’s a rundown of recent prep sports events on the Harbor.

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 2, Klahowya 2

Montesano’s run of state-tournament level non-league competition culminated on Tuesday with a 2-2 tie to Klahowya in Silverdale.

The Bulldogs (4-1-2 overall) pressured the Eagles (2-2-1) early and often, seizing the early lead when junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield scored just nine minutes into the game.

Butterfield was back at it three minutes later, scoring her second goal of the game off an assist from junior winger Haley Schweppe for a 2-0 lead.

But missed mark-ups at midfield led to two Klahowya goals in quick succession.

Eagles midfielder Bailey Wrataric scored in both the 18th and 21st minutes to tie the game at 2-2.

Despite the flurry of scoring through the first quarter of the game, neither team would score the rest of the way.

Montesano had its chances in the second half despite Butterfield being sidelined as a precaution after taking a hard collision late in the first half.

Senior forward Lex Stanfield and junior midfielder Macye Sanchez each had prime scoring opportunities in the second half, but their shots were off target as the game would end in a tie.

“We were attacking their back line really well and that is there strong point this year, but Lex (Stanfield) and Jay (Butterfield) were on fire,” Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “We had some lapses marking in the midfield. … We were in control and all of a sudden we gave up control.”

Sanchez said he was happy with his team’s performance on Tuesday as well as through a touch non-league portion of the schedule.

“We were closer to the third goal than they were,” he said. “We’re happy because the last three years we’ve had this schedule, we haven’t won these games. … I’m happy because the girls are playing well and we’re young. We are sophomore heavy and they are playing really well right now. … I’m happy to come into a very tough place to play and get the tie.”

Montesano opens 1A Evergreen League play when it hosts Tenino at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Montesano 2 0 – 2

Klahowya 2 0 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Butterfield, 9th minute. 2, Montesano, Butterfield (Schweppe), 12th minute. 3, Klahowya, B. Wrataric, 18th minute. 4, Klahowya, B. Wrataric, 21st minute.

Other games

W.F. West JV 3, Ocosta 0

Hoquiam 0, Toutle Lake 0 (Monday)

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Hoquiam 3, Shelton 1

Hoquiam was back at full health and picked up a 3-1 win over Shelton on Tuesday in Shelton.

The Grizzlies (2-3) won 25-14, 24-26, 25-22 and 25-21 in one of its most competitive performances of the season.

Libero Avery Brodhead went 17 of 18 from the service line and had 12 digs in a performance praised by head coach Heather Bozich.

“She passed the ball so well in serve-receive and played amazing defense,” Bozich said.

Defensive specialist Keren Parra had 11 digs while hitters Aaliyah Kennedy (11 kills), Hallie Burgess (7 kills) and middle blocker Sydney Gordon (7 kills) led the Grizzlies offense.

”Overall, I am really happy with how we played,” Bozich said. “Finally having our whole team back will make a difference. Still have work to do since we haven’t competed a lot with everyone yet, but what I saw tonight is something we can build on.”

Hoquiam hosts Aberdeen in their second meeting of the season at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Hoquiam 25 24 25 25 – 3

Shelton 14 26 22 21 – 1

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (12 digs, 17-18 service); Parra (11 digs); Kennedy (11 kills); Gordon (7 kills); Burgess (7 kills).

Willapa Valley 3, Ocosta 0

Willapa Valley earned a straight-set victory over Ocosta on Tuesday at Ocosta High School in Westport.

The Vikings (6-1) defeated the Wildcats (3-3) by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-16.

Setter Lauren Matlock dished out 17 assists with Jillian Hodel recording seven aces to lead the Valley attack.

Middle blocker Tylar Keeton had a game-high eight kills to go along with two blocks for the Vikings.

“Awesome to win on the road, it was bumpy at times and we definitely still need work on a consistent tempo but we had moments where we looked solid,” Willapa Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We need to keep making those big plays and stay consistent. Momentum is everything, it can shift in a heartbeat so staying upbeat throughout the match will continue to be a focus.”

Ocosta was led by defenders Veronica Gruber and Bella Pratt with 19 and 17 digs, respectively.

Wildcats setters Millie Tucker and Ava Tucker combined for 68 assist attempts and 15 digs in the matchup.

Ava Weimar added four kills for Ocosta.

“A 3-0 loss does not represent how well our team played tonight,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We competed very well against a very tough Viking offense. As a team, we totaled 70 digs on the night. Our defense worked incredibly hard.”

“We are growing stronger and smarter with every match,” Snider said.

Willapa Valley hosts Mary M. Knight at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ocosta takes on North Beach at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Westport.

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Ocosta 19 22 16 – 0

Leading players: WV – Hodel (7 aces, kill, 4 digs); Channell (ace, 7 digs); Hurley (ace, 3 kills, block, 2 digs); Keeton (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs); Ruddell (3 digs); Matlock (2 digs, 17 assists); Lynch (dig). Ocosta – Weimar (4 kills); Gruber (19 digs); Pratt (17 digs).

Other games

North Beach 3, Elma 1

Taholah 3, Lake Quinault 0