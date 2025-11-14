Prep Roundup: Montesano blanks Cascade Christian to advance to state quarterfinals

Also: Aberdeen swimmers advance to state meet; Willapa Valley volleyball one and done at state

Montesano’s girls soccer team advanced in the state tournament while Aberdeen’s girls swim team is sending athletes to state as we review recent prep sports results on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 4, Cascade Christian 0

Montesano got what it hopes to be a lengthy and fruitful state-tournament run off to a great start with a 4-0 victory over Cascade Christian in a first-round game on Wednesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The No. 4 Bulldogs (16-2-2 overall) got off to a quick start when a Cougars foul led to a penalty-kick goal from junior midfielder Mayce Sanchez just 16 minutes into the game.

The dangerous attacking duo of Monte forwards Lex Stanfield and Jaelyn Butterfield connected for a goal in the 35th minute, with Butterfield assisting Stanfield for a 2-0 lead heading to the half.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Mayce Sanchez (left) is congratulated by teammate Lex Stanfield after scoring a penalty-kick goal in the first half of a 4-0 victory over Cascade Christian in a 1A State Tournament first-round game on Wednesday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs left no doubt as to the outcome early in the second half.

Butterfield scored on an assist from sophomore midfielder Ashley Hill just three minutes into the half followed by Stanfield’s second of the game off a feed from Butterfield for a commanding 4-0 lead in the 51st minute.

That lead allowed Montesano’s starters to get some key rest and avoid injury over for the final 30 minutes of the match.

“We rested the whole starting 11 after taking a 4-0 lead in the 50th minute,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “It was a great opening win.”

Montesano was outshot by the No. 13 Cougars (7-7-2) for the game, but held an 11-8 shot advantage with the starting 11 on the field.

Monte senior goal keeper Izzie Taylor made eight saves in the game with backup keeper Amelia Willis making a save late in the game to preserve the clean sheet. 4

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano goal keeper Izzie Taylor (teal) leaps to secure a corner kick during the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Cascade Christian in a 1A State Tournament first-round game on Wednesday in Montesano.

With the victory, Montesano advances to the 1A State Tournament quarterfinal round, where it will face No. 5 Cashmere at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Cascade Christian 0 0 – 0

Montesano 2 2 – 4

First half – 1, Montesano, Sanchez, 16th minute. 2, Montesano, Stanfield (Butterfield), 35th minute.

Second half – 3, Montesano, Butterfield (Hill), 43rd minute. 4, Montesano, Stanfield (Butterfield), 51st minute.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Northport 3, Willapa Valley 0

Willapa Valley’s trip to the 1B State Tournament was short-lived after a 3-0 loss to Northport in a play-in elimination game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

Too many mistakes proved costly to the No. 17 Vikings (15-7), which fell to the No. 16 Mustangs (18-7) by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-20.

“It definitely wasn’t how we wanted to go out. We had a lot of volleyball left in us but we could not get of our own way most of the match. It was close, each set could have gone either way. Unfortunately, it didn’t fall our way,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “But we focused on the positive and that is our season came to an end at the state tournament. It’s an incredible experience to bring a team here. This is an experience I hope they will grow from and never forget the journey we had along the way. The girls grew a lot this season and I’m so proud of the way they battled through adversity. Proud of our seniors and for the heart they put in to this program. We will miss them greatly.”

Valley was led by sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton with 16 kills, senior setter Lauren Matlock with 27 assists and senior defensive specialist C.J. Sipp with 10 digs.

Willapa Valley 22 20 20 – 0

Northport 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: WV – Hodel (6 aces, 2 kills, assist, 7 digs); Keeton (2 aces, 16 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs); Barnum (ace, 2 kills, dig); Hurley (9 kills, block, assist, dig); Jones (4 kills, 3 digs); Matlock (2 kills, 27 assists, 2 digs); Lynch (kill); Neva (3 assists, dig); Sipp (2 assists, 10 digs); Channell (6 digs); Young (dig).

~~~

Other games

1B State Tournament

Elimination round

No. 14 Taholah 3, No. 19 Entiat 1

First round

No. 3 Garfield-Palouse 3, No. 14 Taholah 0

Elimination round

No. 14 Taholah 3, No. 11 Waterville-Mansfield 0

Elimination round

No. 14 Taholah 3, No. 10 Darrington 1

7th/8th-place game

No. 8 Naselle 3, No. 14 Taholah 2

(Taholah places eighth in state)

~~~

GIRLS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen sends two swimmers and two relay teams to state meet

Two individual Aberdeen swimmers and two relay teams earned spots in the state meet after qualifying at the District 4 2A/1A Swim & Dive Championships Nov. 7-8 at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool at Mark Morris High School.

Aberdeen senior Wendy Neil earned a spot at state with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:18.63) while sophomore teammate Gracie Qualey placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:40.53) to qualify for state.

Aberdeen’s lone district championship at the meet came from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Arianna Alavez, Qualey, Neil and sophomore Gabriella Orona, which touched the wall first at 1:52.59 to place first.

The Bobcats 200 medley relay team of Orona, Neil, Alavez and senior Trinity Stone qualified for state with a second-place finish (2:04.21) at the district meet.

Aberdeen finished third overall with 249 points.

Columbia River won the district title with 387 points followed by second-place Seton Catholic (261.5).

The state meet is set for Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Aberdeen results

200-yard medley relay: 2, Aberdeen (Gabriella Orona, Wendy Neil, Arianna Alavez, Trinity Stone), 2:04.21.

200 individual medley: 5, Gracie Qualey, 2:40.53

50 freestyle: 7, Stone, 28.44.

100 butterfly: 7, Qualey, 1:13.86.

100 freestyle: 7, Neil, 1:02.31. 10, Stone, 1:05.26.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Aberdeen (Alavez, Qualey, Neil, Orona), 1:52.59.

100 backstroke: 7, Orona, 1:10.90. 16, Olivia Vines, 1:22.99. 17, Maddie Alberts, 1:24.44.

100 backstroke: 3, Neil, 1:18.63.

400 freestyle relay: 5, Aberdeen (Alavez, Qualey, Orona, Stone), 4:17.34.