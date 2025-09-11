Prep Roundup: Elma foursome post sub-45 scores in win over Rochester

Also: Playing for second time in two days, Ocosta falls in straight sets to Pe Ell

Elma’s boys golf team won while Ocosta’s volleyball team took a loss as we review Wednesday’s prep sports on the Harbor.

BOYS PREP GOLF

Elma 168, Rochester 187

Elma responded from a loss the previous day to beat Rochester 168-187 in a 1A Evergreen League match on Wednesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

The top four Eagles scorers shot 45 or better for their 9-hole rounds, led by Trey Yeager and Lucas Norris, each of whom shot 40 to earn co-Medalist of the Match honors.

Cole Niemi (43) and Zane Keith (45) rounded out Elma’s final score.

“The boys showed a little more grit today and rebounded well from our match yesterday. They played with better confidence this match than we have so far this season, so it was nice to see them staying aggressive,” Elma head coach Collin McMaster said. “Lucas Norris and Trey Yeager were co-Medalists, so hopefully they can use that as motivation going forward.”

Elma plays at Tenino at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Rochester (187): Boden Grimm 46, Cash Edminster 47, Clayton Knutson 47, Wesley Dahl 47.

Elma (168): Trey Yeager 40, Lucas Norris 40, Cole Niemi 43, Zane Keith 45.

Aberdeen 222, Centralia 230

Aberdeen earned its second victory to start the season with a 222-230 win over Centralia on Wednesday at Highland Golf Course.

The Bobcats were led by William Yee, who birdied the fourth hole and shot a 39 over nine holes to claim his second Medalist of the Match in as many meets.

Aberdeen’s Nolan Hood shot a 44 on Wednesday, including a birdie on the first hole for his second birdie of the season.

Grady Ainsworth and Tyce Green each shot 45 to round out the Bobcats’ score.

“We didn’t shoot as well as Tuesday (against Shelton), but managed to do well enough to hold them off,” Aberdeen’s Brandon Ainsworth said.

Aberdeen faces Tumwater and Black Hills next week in Tumwater.

Centralia (230): Tyler Fagerness 40.

Aberdeen (222): William Yee 39, Nolan Hood 44, Grady Ainsworth 45, Tyce Green 45.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Pe Ell 3, Ocosta 0

Ocosta fell to Pe Ell in straight sets on Wednesday in Pe Ell.

Playing for the second time in as many days, the Wildcats (1-1 overall) lost 25-16, 25-20 and 25-14.

Millie Tucker had 10 assists while Ava Weimar recorded eight kills and was credited by head coach Erin Snider for her “all-around great play” for the Wildcats.

Ocosta’s Addyson Bodwell went 10 for 10 from the service line.

The Wildcats host Taholah at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ocosta 16 20 14 – 0

Pe Ell 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Tucker (10 assists), Weimar (8 kills), Bodwell (10-10 service).

Other games

Lake Quinault 3, Oakville 0