Prep Golf Roundup: Elma’s Moore now a three-time all-state golfer after placing third at state

Eagles junior places top four at 1A State Girls Golf Tournament for third-consecutive season

The prep golf season concluded on Wednesday as a handful of the Twin Harbors’ top high-school golfers competed at the 1A State Tournament.

~~~

GIRLS PREP GOLF

Elma’s Moore places third at state

Elma’s Olivia Moore placed third in the state for the second-consecutive season after the conclusion of the two-day 1A State Girls Golf Tournament on Wednesday in Liberty Lake.

Moore, who shot a 79 over her 18-hole first round, was three strokes better on Wednesday with a 76 to finish with a two-day total of 155.

Moore was three strokes back of Medical Lake’s Kali Rowe (152, 2nd) and 10 strokes off Overlake sophomore Kendria Wang, who repeated as state champion.

For the Eagles’ junior standout, it’s her third-straight top-four finish in the state tournament, having placed second in 2023 and fourth last season, earning Moore her third all-state honor.

Elma senior Sophia Hamilton made a big jump on Wednesday, improving her first-round score by four strokes to move up six spots and finish 12th in the state.

Elma placed third in the state with a team score of 48.

Montesano seniors Jessie LaLonde and Maggie Kupka finished with identical scores of 195 to place in a four-way tie for 24th.

The Bulldogs placed seventh in the state with 11 points.

Overlake won the state’s team championship with 81 points while Medical Lake placed second (74.5 points).

Local placements: 3, Olivia Moore, Elma, 155 (79, 76). 12, Sophia Hamilton, Elma, 180 (92, 88). 24, Jessie LaLonde, Montesano, 195 (93, 102). 24, Maggi Kupka, 195 (99, 96).

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Elma’s Allen places top 20 at state tournament

Elma’s Robby Allen placed in the top 20 at the end of the 1A State Boys Golf Tournament on Wednesday in Liberty Lake.

Allen, a senior, improved his first-round total by four strokes, shooting a 79 to finish with a score of 162 to place 18th in the tournament.

Montesano sophomore Colton Grubb repeated his first-round score of 87 to finish with a final score of 174, placing 25th overall.

Cascade Christian junior Zeke Prociw won the state title with a score of 141 (69, 72) while Meridian won the team championship with 72 points.

For full results, visit wiaa.com.

Local placements: 18, Robby Allen, Elma, 162 (83, 79). 25, Colton Grubb, Montesano 174 (87, 87).