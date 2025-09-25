Prep Football Preview: Myrtle Street Rivalry highlights Week 4 Twin Harbors prep games

The Myrtle Street Rivalry highlights this week’s slate of prep football games on the Harbor.

~~~

Aberdeen at Hoquiam

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Olympic Stadium, Hoquiam

Players to watch: Aberdeen – Micah Schroeder RB/LB, Riley Wixson RB/LB, Mason Hill QB, Adonis Hammonds WR/DB. Hoquiam – K.J. McCoy QB, Ryan Pullar OL/DL, Kingston Case RB/DB, Lincoln Niemi TE/DL.

Filled with pageantry and rich with tradition, Aberdeen and Hoquiam will renew one of the oldest prep football rivalries in the nation when they meet for the 120th iteration of the Myrtle Street Rivalry on Friday in Hoquiam.

In recent years, the Bobcats have dominated their longtime rivals.

Aberdeen (2-1 overall) has won the past five straight over the Grizzlies (2-1) and it hasn’t been close as the average score has been 36-5 over that time span.

Through three games this season, Aberdeen has shown it can hold its own against teams with a more sizeable front line, including last week’s 35-20 win over Rochester where the smaller Bobcats found success running up the middle against the Warriors.

Aberdeen will go as far as running backs Riley Wixson and Micah Schroeder can take them. Both have an uncanny ability to chew up yards after first contact and the latter proved he was the best back on the field with 139 yards on 14 carries and three rushing touchdowns to go along with a 37-yard catch for a score in Saturday’s victory.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen quarterback Mason Hill (right) and the Bobcats will face Hoquiam in the 120th Myrtle Street Rivalry on Friday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Bobcats offense has also shown it has capability in the passing game as junior quarterback Mason Hill has completed over 70% of his pass attempts this season and seems to connect with speedy wideout Adonis Hammonds for big plays at least 1-2 times per game.

All that being said, this could be the season where the recent run of Aberdeen blowout wins come to an end.

Through its first three games this season, Hoquiam has shown it can put points up on the scoreboard, thanks in large part to the performance of freshman phenom quarterback K.J. McCoy.

The Grizzlies coaching staff have given McCoy the keys to the ship and he hasn’t disapointed, steering Hoquiam’s offense to an average of 40 points per game this season.

With the poise and confidence of a three-year starter, McCoy led the Grizzlies to a 31-7 win over Raymond-South Bend last weekend, completing 16 of 25 passes for 203 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

And McCoy has weapons at his disposal in senior transfer wideout Javonni Koth, senior receiver Ethan Byron and junior tight end Lincoln Niemi, each of whom caught at least two passes in last week’s win as McCoy spread the wealth.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam tight end Lincoln Niemi, seen here in a file photo, and the Grizzlies will look to snap a five-game skid in the Myrtle Street Rivalry when they face Aberdeen on Friday in Hoquiam.

This rivalry is always a fun watch and is a great example of all that is great with high school football. It’s well worth the price of admission, regardless of outcome.

With both teams playing competitive brands of football this season, their 120th meeting could end up being something to remember.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano offensive players (from left) Terek Gunter, Toren Crites, Tyson Perry and Zach Timmons will lead the Bulldogs when they take on Napavine on Friday.

Montesano at Napavine

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Napavine High School

Players to watch: Montesano – Tyson Perry QB/DB, Toren Crites RB/DB, Terek Gunter RB/DB, Zach Timmons RB/DB. Napavine – Grady Wilson QB; Caleb Von Pressentin RB; Dean Hamilton WR.

In their second meeting in as many seasons, a pair of class powers hook horns when Montesano hits the road to face the Napavine Tigers Friday evening.

The Bulldogs (3-0) are looking and playing better than they did at the end of last season, when they reached the final four of the 1A-class state tournament.

After rallying for a furious fourth-quarter comeback in a one-point win over La Center to open the season, Monte has ran off two straight blowout wins over 2A-class teams in Ridgefield (35-7) and Black Hills (47-7).

Bulldogs head coach Terry Jensen was pleased with the way his offense improved in last week’s win over the Wolves, particularly in how fast and precise quarterback Tyson Perry and crew ran the hurry-up to open the game.

In his third year as Monte starter, Perry is showing himself as a capable distributor of the football with deep threat ability, as evidenced by multiple deep connections to receivers Kole Kjesbu and Toren Crites, the latter which appeared to be a 40-plus yard touchdown but was called back on a questionable out-of-bounds call from an out-of-position linesman.

It didn’t matter much as the offense put up 44 points with several minutes to play in the first half while the defense was in the Black Hills backfield all night, similar to its performance a week prior against the Spudders.

Monte defeated Napavine 35-19 last season in what turned out to be two teams that reached no less than their respective state semifinals.

While the Bulldogs appear to be on the upswing, however, Napavine is in unfamiliar territory.

Last season’s 2B-class state runner-up, the Tigers (1-2) suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in 10-plus years, falling to Onalaska 22-12 two weeks ago and La Center 31-18 last week, the same Wildcats team Monte beat 20-19 in Week 1.

Graduation hit Napavine hard and the Tigers are working new faces into key positions, leading to a 257 total yards in last week’s loss, one in which they were outscored 24-12 in the second half.

While the trends point to Monte, they also scream “trap game” for the Bulldogs.

Monte will be playing on the road in front of what is likely to be a fervent Napavine crowd against a team determined to stop its current slide and prevent a three-game losing streak.

It’s a safe bet that the Bulldogs will face the best version of the current iteration of the Tigers, whatever that may be.

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma junior running back Colt Landstrom, seen here in a file photo, and his Eagles teammates host King’s on Friday.

King’s at Elma

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Davis Field, Elma

Players to watch: Elma – Isaac McGaffey QB/S, Colt Landstrom RB/DB, Dayton Brookins WR/CB, Kolby Rademacher RB/LB. King’s – Cole Adams QB/DB; Daniel Binkley WR/DB; Jarron Austin WR/DB.

The Elma Eagles look to get back in the win column when they host the King’s Knights on Friday.

Elma has dropped two straight games after opening the season with a 41-28 win over Centralia.

The offense hasn’t been a problem as the Eagles scored 28 and 30 points, respectively, over the last two weeks.

Elma is averaging 33 points per game this season, thanks in large part to senior quarterback Isaac McGaffey (32-60, 595 yards, 6TD, 1INT) and junior running back Colt Landstrom (19 receptions, 387 yds., 2TD).

While the offense has been there this season, the defense and special teams have faltered at time.

Elma is giving up 36 points per game this season as the defense has struggled to stop drives while the special team gives up 1-2 big plays per game, including a 63-yard punt return to set up the Wolves’ go-ahead touchdown last week.

Elma’s kicking game is averaging 27.8 yards per kickoff and 29.1 yards per punt this season, putting added pressure on the defense due to poor field position.

The Eagles defense will be tested once again when it faces the Knights (2-1).

King’s is coming off a 22-19 win over Nooksack Valley, a win in which quarterback Cole Adams found receivers Daniel Binkley and Jarron Austin downfield for several big plays.

In that game, King’s allowed the same amount of passing yards it threw for (182), meaning both teams will likely find success through the air.

~~~

Adna at Raymond-South Bend

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Sanchez Field, South Bend

Players to watch: Adna – Trevin Salme QB; Kannen Kephart REC; Steven O’Dell RB. RSB – Chris Banker RB/LB, Manny Souza RB/DB, Angel Morales QB/DB.

The key for Raymond-South Bend when it faces Adna on Friday is to get healthy.

With several key players, including leading rusher and scorer Chris Banker, ill due to the back-to-school flu that has been making its rounds through the Twin Harbors, the Ravens weren’t playing at 100%.

Despite being under the weather, Banker rushed for 176 yards on 23 carries in last week’s 31-7 loss to an up-and-coming Hoquiam team.

That trend will likely continue against Adna as the Ravens’ offense through three games this season has run through their senior running back.

Banker has carried the ball 71 times for 637 yards this season – accounting for 68% of the Ravens offense – and has scored seven of RSB’s 10 touchdowns this season.

Adna (1-2) is coming off a 28-6 loss to 1A-class Tenino last week, with its lone score via a pick-6 interception return by Jack Pennington on the Beavers’ first possession of the game.

The Pirates put up 66 points through the first two weeks of the season, including a 40-0 drubbing over Cle Elum-Roslyn in Week 2.

But Adna’s offense was non-existent last week, amassing just 155 total yards against the Beavers defense.

The game is the 2B Central-North League opener for both teams and a win can go a long way toward securing a playoff spot down the road in what is arguably the toughest 2B-class league year in and year out.

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Winlock

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Winlock High School

Players to watch: PWV – Brody Ritzman QB/DB, Blane King WR/DB, Lucas Lusk RB/LB, Spud Swogger RB/LB. Winlock – Monte Williams QB/TE; Daelen Bradshaw RB; Carter Svenson RB.

The most unique and peculiar game for any Twin Harbors team this week likely belongs to the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans.

The Titans (2-1) are coming off a bitter 40-6 loss to a solid Toledo team and will now have to switch gears in more ways that one when they travel to face Winlock on Friday.

That’s due to the fact that one of the stipulation’s Winlock had for taking the contest was that the game had to be played as an 8-man football game, right in Winlock’s wheelhouse.

So just about halfway through the season, PWV has to figure out how to go from 11-man football to 8-man, and do it quickly.

Regardless of outcome of what is essentially a schedule-filler for the Titans, the real question is to what lingering effects, if any, does the switch and a week’s worth of playing 8-man football leave upon the Titans moving forward.

PWV has its brutal 2B Central-North League schedule just around the corner, starting with a key rivalry game against Raymond-South Bend next week.

If the Titans can get through this week’s contest unscathed, the trick will be if they can regain their 11-man form without any 8-man hiccups causing distractions in the near future.

~~~

Other games

Chief Leschi at Ocosta: Wildcats (2-1) face Warriors (1-2) in 1B Southwest Washington 8-man League game at 7 p.m. on Friday in Westport.

North Beach at Taholah: The Hyaks (1-2) take on the Chitwhins (0-2) in a 1B SWW League game at 7 p.m. on Friday in Taholah.

Wishkah Valley at Clallam Bay: The Loggers (2-0) face the Kodiaks (0-1) in a 1B Coastal 6-man League game at 7 p.m. Friday at Clallam Bay High School.

Lake Quinault at Crescent: The Elks (0-1) take on the the Loggers (3-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Crescent High School.