Girls Prep Wrestling Roundup: Five Twin Harbors girls wrestlers win district championships

The Twin Harbors will be well represented at the state championships as we review girls prep wrestling district-championship meets from Friday and Saturday.

~~~

GIRLS PREP WRESTLING

Five locals win district championships

A total of five Twin Harbors-based wrestlers won district titles at the WIAA District 4 1B/2B/1A girls wrestling championships on Friday and Saturday at Montesano High School.

Leading the way were the Hoquiam Grizzlies, with two of their stars celebrating more than just district titles.

Grizzlies grapplers Emily Brodhead and Meribel Mazariegos ran through the competition to not only win their weight classes, but each surpassed the 100 win plateau during the competition, solidifying them as two of the program’s greats.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Hoquiam’s Meribel Mazariegos (left) and Emily Brodhead each recorded the 100th victories of their prep careers at the WIAA District 4 Girls 1B/2B/1A Tournament on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Brodhead beat Elma’s Felicia MacLean in the 130-pound semis followed by a 1:47 pinfall win over Kalama’s Reese Armstrong in the district final, her fourth pinfall victory of the weekend.

Mazariegos was equally as impressive, pinning all three of her tournament opponents, capped by a 2:35 fall victory over Seton Catholic’s Lola Lougen to claim the 155-pound championship and help the Grizzlies to a fifth-place team finish with 145 points.

Montesano had the best team finish of any local school, placing second overall behind W.F. West with 181.5 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Ashley Ihde, who won three matches to win the 100-pound weight class, culminating with a 12-8 victory over Adna’s Kassidy Davis in the weight-class final.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Ashley Ihde (background) wraps up Castle Rock’s Iliana Worel during a 100-pound semifinal match at the WIAA District 4 Girls 1B/2B/1A Tournament on Saturday at Montesano High School. Ihde would go on to win the district championship.

Raymond-South Bend placed in the top 10 at ninth overall with 120 points.

The Ravens were led by Nina Siribun, who had two pinfall wins in under 30 seconds each on her way to the 235-pound championship.

Siribun pinned Rainier’s Gracie Lantz at 21 seconds of their semifinal match followed by a 19-second fall victory over Rainier’s Ryleigh Cruse in the district final.

Elma placed 12th overall as a team with 104 points and was led by Taylor Nesmith, who claimed the district title at 145 pounds.

Nesmith defeated Montesano’s Hadley Erickson via fall at 59 seconds in the semifinals and trailed Mossyrock’s Charly Berteaux 7-0 in the championship match before scoring two straight two-point reversals followed by a pin at 1:39.

The top eight wrestlers from each weight class earned a spot in the Mat Classic XXXVII state-championship meet Friday through Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

Twin Harbors state qualifiers are listed below.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Emily Brodhead (left) drives into Elma’s Felicia MacLean during a 130-pound semifinal match at the WIAA District 4 Girls 1B/2B/1A Tournament on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Team standings

1, Castle Rock, 219 points. 2, Montesano, 181.5. 3, Stevenson, 173.5. 4, Kalama, 147. 5, Hoquiam, 145. 6, Adna, 144. 7, La Center, 137. 8, Rainier, 124.5. 9, Raymond-South Bend, 120. 10, Forks, 117. 11, Napavine, 106.5. 12, Elma, 104. 13, Mossyrock, 101. 14, North Beach, 92. 15, Tenino, 90. 16, Seton Catholic, 73. 17, Winlock, 71. 18, Rochester, 66. 19, Columbia (White Salmon), 64.5. 20, Ocosta, 53.5. 21, Pe Ell, 45. 22, Naselle, 39. 23, Chief Leschi, 35. 24, Onalaska, 23. 25, Ilwaco, 21. 26, Toledo, 17. 27, Fort Vancouver, 15. 28, Willapa Valley, 14. 29, Toutle Lake, 4.

Local state qualifiers

Elma: Taylor Nesmith (145 pounds, 1st place); Felicia MacLean (130, 3rd); Denniz Garza (125, 4th); Hyla Carson (170, 7th).

Hoquiam: Emily Brodhead (130, 1st); Meribel Mazariegos (155, 1st); Hannah Dhooghe (115, 4th); Yazmin Balagot (100, 5th); Sophia Barron (190, 6th); Taylor Pettit (110, 8th).

Montesano: Ashley Ihde (100, 1st); Haiden Denegar (115, 3rd); Liv Wells (135, 4th); Hadley Erickson (145, 5th); Ava Cady (140, 6th); Kylee Geelan (125, 6th); Nicole Frafjord (135, 6th); Samantha Lubinus (115, 6th); Lexi Cisneros (190, 7th).

North Beach: Abygail Buck (190, 2nd); Emilia Lorton-Diaz (135, 2nd); Brooke Scramlin (155, 4th).

Ocosta: Claire Miller (110, 3rd); Kennedi Aldrich (125, 7th); Safrin Leonard (130, 8th).

Raymond-South Bend: Nina Siribun (235, 1st); Madelyn Baugher (140, 2nd); Pamela Mottinger (105, 4th); Sophia Torres-Merino (155, 5th); Karla Leon Ortiz (235, 6th).

Willapa Valley: Mikayla Angelovich (130, 6th).

~~~

Aberdeen places second at districts

The Aberdeen Bobcats placed second overall at the WIAA 2A District 4 girls wrestling meet on Saturday at Black Hills High School.

Aberdeen had three wrestlers place second to lead the way, scoring 176 points to finish second in the team standings behind W.F. West (255 points).

The Bobcats were led by Micah Turpin (100 pounds), Xela Kowoosh (125) and Kayleen Rouska (140), each of whom placed second in their respective weight class.

Paisley Floch finished third at 115 pounds while Daisey Vessey took fourth at 105 for Aberdeen.

The Bobcats had a total of 16 wrestlers place on the podium (top eight) in their respective weight class.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

State qualifiers will compete in the Mat Classic XXXVII state-championship meet Friday through Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Team standings

1, W.F. West, 255 points. 2, Aberdeen, 176. 3, Centralia, 148.5. 4, Hockinson, 143.5. 5, Ridgefield, 142.5. 6, Black Hills, 133.5. 7, Washougal, 114. 8, R.A. Long, 113.5. 9, Tumwater, 101. 10, Hudson’s Bay, 71. 11, Columbia River, 64. 12, Mark Morris, 55. 13, Woodland, 48.

Aberdeen podium placements

100: 2, Micah Turpin. 6, Stella Cortez.

105: 4, Daisey Vessey.

115: 3, Paisley Floch. 5, Jasmine Jo Lock.

120: 6, Brooklyn Brown.

125: 2, Xela Kowoosh. 8, Kamryn Turpin.

140: 2, Kayleen Rouska. 6, Taylor Hatton.

145: 7, Camryn Wright.

155: 8, Trinity Stone.

170: 6, Sophia Rico. 8, Harper Lowery.

190: 6, Yvanna Servellon-Marll.

235: 5, Myah Davis.