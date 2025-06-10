Wearable Art Show puts ingenuity on display

The Ocean Shores Convention Center hosted the 12th annual Wearable Art Show in collaboration with Stage West Community Theatre on Saturday, June 7.

It was a packed house that accommodated 300 people. Anticipation and joy filled the area, and everyone was thrilled for an evening of creativity and one-of-a-kind pieces to be showcased under the spotlight.

As the night involved detailed planning, every organizer, artist, and model played a crucial role in ensuring the night fell together smoothly and cohesively.

The creators had assembled their work, and it was time to prepare their carefully crafted pieces and take to the stage. Every detail being delicate, it took a long time to get ready, making the walk something to look forward to.

With so many believing in this event and showing up, it felt as if the night was an eye-opening celebration of imagination and invention. The theme of “Magical Elements” left no doubt that every single artist had a separate vision from the next. No two works were the same, from mermaids to candy-colored ball gowns, every creative thought for themselves, allowing their ideas and wonder to shine.

A place was being created for people to be wholeheartedly themselves

The show began with a performance by the Quinault and Quileute Drum group, which told tales through dance and music. They showed peace and offering through a stunning paddle song, as well as a piece that had been passed down by one of the performers’ great-grandfathers.

What followed was a runway-style show featuring 21 wearable creations, in which models frolicked and displayed their charm. Master of Ceremonies Jerry Knaak made announcements and introductions. The Mayor of Aberdeen Douglas Orr walked onto the stage as the 19th, wearing an extravagant piece he had made out of 100% Rain Glow props and reused materials, head to toe.

Artists selected music choices to ensure that the sound would be fitting for the themes of the wearable art. For example, a highlight was the art director, Tricia Funk, starting her walk in a silver fairy godmother-like dress as a soft song played, and then switching to “Toxic” by Brittany Spears when Funk pulled layers of the dress away only to transform the look into a gothic gown with hazard symbols. Funk was a presence, both on and off stage, as a producer and participant in the shows.

“We don’t get to see the show. We do see it on TV, but it’s not quite the same. But when you’re out there, you just feel that energy from the audience. It’s just amazing, it’s lovely to be out there,” Funk said. “I’m pretty quiet. I’m not a leader or a pushy person. But hey, give me a spotlight and a stage …”

Eric Bjella and Tricia Funk are the primary spearheads of The Wearable Art Show, having organized these events since 2012 with resilience and care. Bjella has a rich history in theater, serving as the treasurer of Stage West Community Theatre, and brings an uplifting energy to the role of host. Funk has been a part of the community since 2000 and has participated in many events even before she moved to Ocean Shores.

They both have an undeniable passion for wearable art, and they want the medium to thrive. Their partnership stems from mutual support for one another and others. In 2018, they chose to use pledge proceeds to support Stage West Community Theatre, funding the Summer Theater Youth Program for ages 12 to 17, which continues to this day.

“The event was created to be open to anyone who would like to show off their work in a public way. They are free to do as they like, and wearable art allows for a great deal of expression. We’ve invited artists from all over Washington, and we’ve had artists come from Alaska and other places outside of Washington as well. Everyone can enjoy the pieces in the way they prefer. I like seeing the whole show come together and seeing the crowd engage with people. That’s what I get out of it,” Bjella said. “We just want to thank the city for supporting us this year. It makes the dollars go further in the community, and we think that they’re going to get a return on their investment. We want to thank all of the artists that have come and put their time and effort, not just for tonight, but they’ve been working on these outfits for months. This is a culmination of thousands of hours of work; we want to thank them and all of the audience members who keep supporting us. We never worry about getting an audience. We may worry about getting enough artists. We want to encourage more artists to come out, apply, enter your piece, and join us.”

Artist and model Aja Alexander from Port Angeles had a stunning look inspired by life, nature and the sea. This was her fifth year showing her work and walking the runway at this show.

Art tends to have its language; The Wearable Art show allows everyone to tell their truth as well as have fun. Alexander spoke of her inspirations and how art can be crucial for many, forming bliss in all the right places.

“People who choose to speak through art can often talk about or do things that you can’t normally say. I’m telling a story. I had someone shake my hand a couple of years ago, and they said it spoke to them. When you can convey a feeling or an immersion that other people wouldn’t know they needed, that’s what makes it. There’s a universal conversation. You may not always get it, but the ones that need it, it’s like holding and finding your tribe,” Alexander said. “It took me a month and a half of straight hand sewing in my room to make this dress. I scavenged old costumes, old bits and pieces, and fragments. It represents rebuilding from the pieces. You take what works, and your life explodes. You take what worked, and you stitch it back together. That’s the idea.”

Taking a final walk

The Quinault and Quileute drum group