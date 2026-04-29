Willapa Spits clammer safe after big overnight search

An extensive search and rescue operation in the early morning hours Tuesday, April 18, ended when a commercial clammer was found safe.

USGC had a helicopter up and two WDFW officers were in a boat searching in the bay and nearby waters for a missing clammer — believed to live in Raymond — who had been working the razor clam beds near the mouth of the bay.

The beds, located on sandy shoals subject to quick inundation by tides — the Willapa Spits — have supported a commercial harvest for generations but require more than ordinary caution.

At 2:45 a.m. an effort by the U.S. Coast Guard and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers was about to be called off for the night.

But at around 3:14 a.m. the USCG helo located the boat anchored south of Tokeland and asked WDFW to respond to check on it.

According to scanner traffic, by around 3:30 a.m. searchers determined the boater was okay. He declined assistance and told them he would get a tow back in the morning from other clammers.