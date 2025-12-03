Updated Grays Harbor toy and coat drive round-up

Many people in our community find themselves in need this time of year, whether it’s staying warm or providing a gift under the Christmas tree. Organizations in and around Grays Harbor are stepping up to help this holiday season, and many have ways for you to get involved as well.

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen Police and Fire departments’ “Giving Tree”

The Giving Tree has been placed in the Aberdeen Police Department’s lobby with special ornaments on it. The ornaments have a child’s needs/likes written on it. You can take an ornament, purchase the item, and bring the unwrapped gift back to the Aberdeen Police Department by December 10th. The gifts will then be wrapped and delivered to the families before Christmas. (Please tape the ornament to the item so we can track them.) Our lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other ways to participate include monetary donations are accepted and 100% of the funds will go towards purchasing needs for the families. Extra gifts are also accepted and handed out to other children who may come out to visit with Santa on our delivery route.

Jolene DeBoer of Aberdeen is coordinating a toy drive for children and a gift drive for seniors and is asking the community to purchase a gift from a Walmart wishlist. Gifts are due by Dec. 11 and can be mailed/delivered to Christmas/Jolene DeBoer, 1516 W. Market Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

https://www.walmart.com/lists/shared/WL/02977273-85a0-4016-9368-131cb689282f

ELMA

The Refined Man is hosting a kids coat drive for Elma elementary kids in need. Donate a new or gently used coat or jacket, or contribute cash that will be used to purchase coats. In need of kids sizes XS-LG and youth/teen sizes SM-LG. Receive $5 off your service with a donation of a coat, jacket, or cash.

Drop off location: 301 W Main St.

For additional information, call 360-495-9972

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department Holiday Toy Drive

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department’s Holiday Toy Drive is accepting new, unwrapped toy donations at several locations through Dec. 15.

Drop off locations:

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department

100 W Broadway Ave Suite 3, Montesano

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon

CENTURY 21 Hoquiam

2829 Simpson Ave

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon

The Garage

687 Point Brown Ave. NW, Ocean Shores

Every day from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Bears Den

301 W Simpson Ave, McCleary

Every day 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

GRAYS HARBOR AND THURSTON COUNTIES

Toys for Tots

Since 1947, the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program has distributed 708 million toys to 314 million children. The basic mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. In 2024, the Toys for Tots program distributed 62,673 toys for children in Grays Harbor and Thurston counties. John “Moose” Moysiuk is the coordinating officer for the 2025 campaign and he can be reached at moysiukjl@hotmail.com or 360-584-8373.

Drop off locations (new, unwrapped toys): Grays Harbor Fire District 2, 6317 Olympic Highway, Aberdeen; Montesano Fire Department, 310 Pioneer Ave E, Montesano through Dec. 18.

HOQUIAM

The HPD Police Officers Association’s is partnering with the Hoquiam Fire Department to bring the Giving Tree back to Hoquiam. If you would like to donate this year please come down to the Hoquiam Police Department’s Lobby, which is located at 215 10th Street and remove a tag from our tree.

Please return unwrapped gifts with the Giving Tree tags back to the Hoquiam Police Department no later than Dec. 8. We will handle all of the wrapping and then pass out the presents with Santa before just before Christmas.

If there are any questions, contact Officer Sarah Kite at scox@cityofhoquiam.com or 360-532-0892, Ext. 187

Hoquiam School District Help for the Holidays

If you would like to donate toys, drop off new, unwrapped items at your child’s school or the district office located at 325 W. Chenauly Ave Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Contact Aubria Niemi at aubria.niemi@hoquiam.net or 360-538-8244.

OCEAN SHORES

Christmas Angel Tree

The Market at Oyhut

132 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW Unit 107

All donations will be given to families and children in need for the holidays. Donate new or gently used toys/clothes or shoes throughout the holiday season. Board games, dolls and action figures, building blocks, art supplies, sports equipment, clothing, toothbrushes and toothpaste and shoes will be accepted. Avoid damaged or incomplete items, or opened items.

Don and Pat Scott’s Christmas for Kids

Toy drop-off locations (by Dec. 12): Porthole Pub, Windermere Real Estate, North Beach Realty, Dollar General, John L. Scott Real Estate, First Security Bank, Buck Electric Ace Hardware, Two Crowes and a Hammer, Arrow Lumber, Shores Floors, Coldwell Banker.

Saturday, Dec 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

“Don and Pat Scott’s Christmas for Kids” is a non-profit focused on providing an amazing Christmas Party for kids 12 years old and younger living in the North Beach area including Taholah and 100% volunteer led and fed. Don and Pat Scott started this party in 2002. They have garnered the support of many organizations over the years. All kids at the party will get to pick out three gifts for themselves and enter the drawing for over 100 large items like bikes and scooters. Kids must be present and prove residency.