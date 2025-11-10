The Washington Fishermen’s Conference is a month away

The first-ever Washington Fishermen’s Convention is coming to Westport this winter, aimed at unifying and celebrating the state’s diverse fishing industry while bringing new and prospective fishermen into the fold.

The Convention will take place Dec. 4-8. Current and aspiring fishermen can register on the Washington Sea Grant event page.

The keystone event of the Convention is a multi-track educational and networking conference and community meals for both new and experienced commercial fishermen. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, the next 25 conference tickets sold will be only $25.

Hosted by Washington Sea Grant with funding from the Young Fishermen’s Development Act, and planned by an advisory committee of commercial fishermen, the Washington Fishermen’s Convention will bring together experienced commercial fishermen, those new to the industry, and those hoping to enter it, with something to offer everyone in the community. Fishermen can participate in whichever way makes sense for them, with up to five days of learning and networking opportunities available as well as a two-day conference and individually priced training sessions. Commercial fishermen receive a discounted price on trainings, and scholarships and industry-funded conference tickets for new fishermen are available.

“Our hope is that the Washington Fishermen’s Convention will bring together our diverse fishing sectors, different generations of fishermen, and those with decades of experience along with new fishermen for a few days of workforce development and social connection,” says Bridget Trosin, Washington Sea Grant fisheries and boating team lead. “Our commercial fishermen are an important part of Washington’s maritime culture, and we need more of them.”

Convention offerings are as follows:

December 4-5: Drill Instructor and Fishermen First Aid and Safety Training – U.S. Coast Guard-approved trainings to conduct drills and help to keep crews safe at sea.

December 6-7: Washington Fishermen’s Conference – Multi-track educational and networking conference and community meals for both new and experienced fishermen. Topics include hands-on knot tying and gear repair, finance and insurance technical assistance, crew/captain matchmaking, and more.

December 8: Sea Trial – Participants test their seaworthiness on a commercial fishing vessel.

All of the Convention’s offerings will take place in Westport, Washington at The Siren (421 Neddie Rose Dr) and McCausland Hall (2200 Nyhus St N).

“Commercial fishing sustains my family, as it does for countless others on the Washington coast. Here in Westport, the seafood industry is a cornerstone of our economy and identity,” says Molly Bold, General Manager of Westport Marina and a member of the Convention’s advisory committee. “There’s a real need to better support those who want to enter this field and ensure its future.”