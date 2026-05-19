WA first state to implement 988 suicide lifeline in state prisons

The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC), in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), has made the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline available to incarcerated individuals who can now dial “988” from phones and tablets at all state prison facilities.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and two of the top causes of unexpected deaths in DOC facilities are overdoses and suicides, according to a press release. The 988 Lifeline has been implemented as an additional piece to DOC’s already comprehensive suicide prevention efforts, and access to 988 supports the well-being of every person in DOC custody.

“Every death by suicide in one of our prisons is a tragedy. This milestone reflects our commitment to improving mental health support for incarcerated individuals and reducing suicide risk across our system,” said DOC Secretary Tim Lang. “This is just one of many resources incarcerated individuals have when they need support during difficult times. Our comprehensive efforts to address suicide in prisons help make a difference in fostering safe and supportive environments.”

The 988 Lifeline, overseen by DOH, connects help-seekers with skilled and compassionate counselors who can provide support to anyone having thoughts of suicide, mental health crises, emotional distress, and substance use concerns. Incarcerated individuals are encouraged to use the facilities’ mental health services, and the 988 Lifeline may be used for intermittent support. Individuals are also encouraged to reach out to mental health staff after using 988 for continued support.

Access to 988 is not meant to replace existing mental health services, but to enhance services already available. If an incarcerated help-seeker contacts 988 and is having a mental health crisis or is at imminent risk of harming themselves or others, 988 counselors follow a process to contact the facility to get them immediate support.

Over the course of launching the 988 Lifeline in prisons, DOC and DOH worked closely with 988 Lifeline crisis centers and conducted multiple simulation exercises to test scenarios and ensure operational readiness. This collaborative effort allowed for key logistical and communication challenges to be successfully addressed before launching 988 in prisons statewide.

“The Washington State Department of Health is proud to work in partnership with the Department of Corrections to continue to transform mental and behavioral health crisis care in Washington,” shared Michele Roberts, DOH Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health. “The 988 Lifeline has been an essential resource for people experiencing mental health crises. With this new effort, we continue to advance mental health and suicide prevention services, expanding support for incarcerated people to make sure everyone, no matter where they are, can get the help they need.”

DOC and DOH continue to monitor call volumes from DOC prisons to 988 to ensure the 988 Lifeline crisis centers have adequate staffing capacity. 988 counselors receive protocols and guidance on how to handle calls from state prisons.

“By taking action and recognizing the need for additional mental health support in prisons, DOC, DOH, and 988 Lifeline crisis centers are doing important work in advancing behavioral health equity within our correctional system,” said Lang.