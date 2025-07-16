Summer remains a busy time for city councils in Grays Harbor County

Aberdeen

Allianna Elgin of Big Brothers and Big Sisters delivered a comprehensive presentation about the organization’s mission, vision and service area.

Mayor Douglas Orr discussed his attendance at the recent Association of Washington Cities Annual Conference in Kennewick.

City Administrator Ruth Clemens mentioned the city of Aberdeen will be forming an economic development committee and that a press release will be forthcoming.

Parks Director Stacie Barnum publicly thanked the Aberdeen High School carpentry program for building a new scorebooth building and bat and helmet racks at Bishop Athletic Complex. A grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and a $1,000 donation from the Aberdeen Girls Softball Association paid for the materials.

Barnum also announced that Denny’s has “adopted” the Morrison Riverfront Park Trail and that interpretive signs have been installed on the Stewart’s Park Trail and at Zelasko Park.

Barnum also said that the contract has been signed with the artist for the Wishkah River Bridge sign.

Hoquiam

Proclaimed July 11-12, 2025 Maj. General Eldon A. Bargewell Weekend.

Honored retiring members of the Hoquiam Police Department, Officer James Gaddis and Office Manager Candi Wertanen.

McCleary

Held moments of silence for Coeur d’Alene firefighters and Texas flood victims.

Announced openings for the Civil Service and Planning commissions.

Ocean Shores

Announced two vacancies on the radio board, one vacancy on the parks board, one vacancy on the Library Board of Trustees, one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and one vacancy on the Airport Advisory Committee.

Ocean Shores Golf Course reported a record month in June bringing in $92,599 in revenue.

Mayor Frank Elduen said that construction on the medical clinic would start the week of July 14-18 (construction began on Monday, July 14).

Scott Boettcher of SBGH-Partners presented an update on the Grays Harbor County Coastal Erosion and Resilience Investment Strategy and associated grant applications.

The first public comment period lasted approximately 48 minutes.

City Administrator Scott Andersen discussed the Sand and Sawdust Festival and the Fourth of July and thanked first responders for their efforts.

A lengthy discussion was held regarding the request to rezone a residential property for short-term rental. The council ultimately decided to reject the request without needing a vote.

A vote on the revised sign code was tabled.

Passed an ordinance regarding the standards of cleanliness, safety, and habitability, consistent with community expectations and industry best practices and adopted, by reference, the entire Washington State Department of Health Transient Accommodations Resource Book for establishing the standards for operating all short-term occupancy facilities.

Approved $147,514 for South End Fire Station capital improvements.

Awarded Aquatic Plant Management for Ocean Shores Waterways to AquaTechnex for $80,000.

Voted to approve Rognlin’s Inc. to install the headworks screen at the Waste Water Treatment Plant and for the purchase of the screen from Ortec for a total of $187,325.

Westport

Paid tribute to former Westport Mayor Michael Bruce who died on July 1, with Bruce’s widow Missy in attendance.

Scott Boettcher of SBGH-Partners and Grays Harbor County District 2 Commissioner Rick Hole presented an update on the Grays Harbor County Coastal Erosion and Resilience Investment Strategy and associated grant applications.

Council heard a presentation regarding the Pacific Avenue Corridor Revitalization Project and the associated Area-Wide Planning Study.

Voted to approve the Schematic Design Contract with Degenkolb ($327,577) and the Geotechnical Services Contract with Haley & Aldrich ($199,361) for the vertical tsunami tower project.