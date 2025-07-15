Streets of McCleary packed for 66th Annual Bear Festival

Bright sun and hot temperatures heated up the 66th Annual Bear Festival in McCleary over the weekend.

With temperatures in the 80s, festivalgoers enjoyed a variety of food, a car show, a softball tournament, live music, the grand parade, and of course, bear stew.

According to the event’s official website, “The McCleary Bear Festival welcomes visitors from all over the country to enjoy the fun of an old fashioned, small town festival.”

Spectators lined up on Simpson Avenue early to get a good viewing spot for the grand parade and then descended on Beerbower Park to grab a bite to eat, watch softball, listen to music and check out the dozens of vendors selling their wares.

April Wright was selected as the Grand Marshal for the parade. According to the McCleary Bear Festival’s official Facebook page, “Grand marshals are chosen for their dedication to their community, their connection and outstanding history with the Bear Festival, and overall leadership to those around them. April Wright is the perfect embodiment of this.”

Beerbower Park was abuzz with activity throughout the weekend as youngsters enjoyed the kids zone and story time with the McCleary Timberland Library. The event also featured a soap box derby and a fun run.

Festivalgoers line up for bear stew.