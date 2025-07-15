Stolen tractor recovered, two placed into custody

On May 19, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s deputies Byron and Taylor were dispatched to a theft of a tractor stolen from the Neilton area of Grays Harbor County.

It was reported that sometime overnight someone had stolen a tractor from the location. The tractor was valued at over $20,000.

Over the past two months Deputy Byron and Deputy Taylor worked diligently on this case and were able to establish leads, identify two suspects responsible for the theft, and evidence that the tractor had been trafficked to Toledo and sold to a third subject, according to Grays Harbor Undersheriff Kevin Schrader.

Last week Grays Harbor Sheriff’s deputies Welter and South responded to Toledo and were able to recover the stolen tractor and identify a third subject who was in possession of the stolen tractor. The tractor was seized by detectives and reunited with its owner.

The two theft suspects in this case are currently being held in custody on other crimes. They will both be facing new charges of theft of a motor vehicle and trafficking in stolen property first degree. Charges will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office on the third subject who was in possession of the stolen tractor when it was recovered for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.